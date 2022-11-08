Savvy Senior
Daily Money Managers Can Help Seniors with Financial Chores
Dear Savvy Senior,
Can you recommend any services that can help my elderly mother with her financial chores? My
dad always used to handle the bill paying and paperwork, but he passed away last year, and
mom struggles to keep on top of things. And I don’t live close enough to help her on a regular
basis.
Concerned Daughter
Dear Concerned,
It sounds like your mom could use a good daily money manager (or DMM). These are financial
savvy professionals that can help older adults who have difficulty managing their own day to day
personal financial affairs.
The types of services they provide typically includes paying bills, maintaining financial records,
balancing checkbooks and negotiating with creditors. DMMs can also prepare checks for clients
to sign, help older people organize bank and financial records, prepare and deliver bank deposits,
gather and organize documents for tax returns, help decipher medical bills, and review bank
statements in order to detect potential financial abuse or fraud.
Where to Find DMMs
Depending on where your mom lives, DMM services may be available through private non-
profit elder assistance organizations or government agencies. These agencies often use
volunteers to provide basic DMM tasks, such as bill paying at no cost. To find out if this is
available in your mom’s area contact her Area Aging Agency. Visit ElderCare.acl.gov or call
800-677-1116 for contact information.
In addition to the non-profit DMMs, an increasing number of individuals and private for-profit
companies have started offering DMM services for a fee. Cost for these services varies by region
but it often ranges between $25 and $100 per hour. Most clients need approximately four hours
of services per month, but this too varies according to the complexity of the person’s financial
situation.
The best place to look for a professional DMM in your mom’s area is through the American
Association of Daily Money Managers (AADMM.com), which offers an online directory that lets
you search by ZIP code. All the pros listed there have signed the group’s code of ethics. Some
have passed a certification exam to earn the designation of Certified Daily Money Manager.
Before hiring a daily money manager, however, get references from two or more of their clients
and check them. Also, find out what they charge and what type of insurance coverage they have.
Keep in mind that neither federal nor state governments regulate the DMM industry, so there is
little oversight of these services. So before turning over your mom’s bills, make certain it’s
someone you can trust.
One other highly rated bill-paying service you should know about that’s specifically designed for
older adults and caregivers is SilverBills (SilverBills.com). Available nationwide, this is a secure
concierge bill management service that will manage your mom’s bills and pay them on her
behalf, on-time and correctly, for a flat fee of $50 per month.
If you opt for this service, your mom will be paired with an account manager who will
communicate and work with her over the phone, or through email, text or mail (her preference) –
no computer is required. SilverBills also reviews all bills for errors and fraud and provides
monthly statements showing the date, amount and manner of each payment.
Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org. Jim Miller is a
contributor to the NBC Today show and author of “The Savvy Senior” book.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.