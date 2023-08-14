golf3

Jeff Cowling captured his second straight Senior Division title, geating Wade Schottmuller 6-and-5 Sunday at the Mesaba Country Club.

 Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune

HIBBING—Jeff Cowling is no stranger to winning championships.

The Mesaba Country Club member has five regular division titles, and one senior title in his first season in the division.

  
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments