The coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing, but its status as a statewide emergency was the center of debate in the Minnesota Senate on Monday, where lawmakers considered ending Gov. Tim Walz’s peacetime powers, a move that could undo many of the restrictions often credited for curbing a large surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, of East Gull Lake, who introduced the bill, said the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over but is no longer an emergency situation that requires broad powers for the governor. He added the coronavirus is something the state has to learn to live with by following guidelines to wash hands, stay home when sick and choosing to wear a mask.
“We didn’t know at the beginning. We know now. We’re not in an emergency phase,” Gazelka said on the Senate floor before the motion passed 36-31, with Iron Range DFL Sens. Tom Bakk and David Tomassoni voting against it. “We're in a phase where we managed through this.”
The House convened earlier in the day Monday, but the effort to end the emergency isn’t expected to pass the lower chamber, allowing Walz to retain his powers for an additional 30 days through Aug. 13.
President Donald Trump and 49 state governors still have emergency authority to implement coronavirus-related executive orders without needing legislative approval, according to the National Governors Association. Wisconsin is the only state without any sort of emergency order after the state’s Supreme Court overturned the emergency powers of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in May.
In making his case for continued authority, Walz cited rising case numbers in other states as a reason Minnesota “can’t let our guard down now” and said past efforts reduced the impacts of the pandemic.
Lawmakers are back in St. Paul or working remotely during a special session convened by the governor this week, where they also hope to finish work on police reform efforts and a bonding bill.
Their debate over the governor’s peacetime emergency powers comes after a week of rising confirmed cases of the virus that matched late spring levels, albeit with much higher testing capacity, and growing concern among health officials that Minnesota’s positivity rate was in danger of surging.
State health officials reported 499 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total to 42,772 across the state and 1,504 total deaths. The median age of confirmed cases has dipped to 37.6 years old, suggesting transmission is growing among younger members of the population.
Positivity rate — a seven-day rolling average of confirmed cases based on the amount of testing — has been featured in recent weeks by the Minnesota Health Department as a metric officials are using to inform their future decisions. That rate was as high as 15 percent when virus cases peaked in May and sat at 4.7 percent as of Monday.
Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said in a briefing that 5 percent is a benchmark for the state, noting that anything higher could indicate a more rapid spread of the virus.
“We took a measured approach to reopening in stages and phases than states with more significant outbreaks,” she said. “We’re mindful of the speed at which those trajectories can change. We have definitely seen a deterioration in the metrics in the last couple weeks, but are in a much better position than late spring.”
That improved position is galvanizing Republicans to remove the emergency designation from the pandemic, something they attempted to do in June, but ultimately watched the effort fail in the DFL-led House.
Their argument is one heard frequently within in the party, or in rural areas like the Range that have not seen significant case numbers: The one-size-fits-all approach taken by Walz should yield to more local control, where elected officials at the county and city levels can direct their response based on the severity of the local outbreak.
Gazelka argued that the governor based many of his decisions on a projection of 40,000 deaths from the coronavirus, not the 1,500 throughout Minnesota as of Monday. Other Republican senators pointed to the improved positivity rate since last spring and resisted blanket orders on mandating masks and how to handle the upcoming fall school year.
State Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, went as far to say the executive orders issued by Walz were well intentioned, but out of sync with rural residents in his district, and didn’t save any lives by closing local businesses while allowing box stores to remain open.
“Closing everything in Biwabik — there was no point in that,” he said, referencing the Iron Range city in Tomassoni’s district. “It didn’t save one life and didn’t solve one infection. But Biwabik endured.”
Senate DFLers weren’t having it.
They said the improved numbers from late spring were a direct result of the peacetime emergency powers that procured a stay-at-home order which closed schools, ended — and later limited — dining in at bars and restaurants and delayed elective surgeries, among other aspects.
State Sen. Melisa Franzen, DFL-Edina, said the Legislature had its chance to introduce and debate bills to reopen schools and businesses safely, but didn’t do its job by waiting for Walz to take action instead. With a decision looming later this month on what K-12 schools will look like this fall, she added “we do not have this pandemic under control. To think that we do … hope is not a strategy. Neither is denial.”
Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent of Woodbury, when asked what criteria DFLers need to end the emergency, said they’re tracking a number of metrics including the positivity rate, but ultimately, it would come down to when the party is “confident we can adequately take care of the people of Minnesota, their health and their safety.” She added, “We are not ready.”
