VIRGINIA — All three operating taconite mines on the Iron Range have at least one confirmed case of the coronavirus after two more facilities announced positive cases Tuesday.
ArcelorMittal confirmed one case at its Minorca Mine in Virginia and the United Steelworkers unions reported a separate case at Minntac in Mountain Iron. Company officials said the employees have been infected with the virus and an undisclosed number of staff have been sent home to quarantine.
An ArcelorMittal spokesperson said the company was notified of the test Tuesday and the last time the employee was at work was July 6. Employees sharing a work area with the affected worker are being notified and an action plan is being evaluated.
“Sanitization of possibly affected areas has begun and will continue,” the spokesperson wrote in an email Tuesday evening. “Our employee is quarantined at home, and we wish our colleague a full and speedy recovery.”
A U.S. Steel spokesperson said they could not confirm specific cases of the virus, citing company policy. U.S. Steel owns and operates Minntac.
“Company wide at U.S. Steel, our confirmed COVID-19 cases have been significantly below the national averages,” Meghan Cox, spokesperson for U.S. Steel, wrote in an email. “If we become aware that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19, we follow CDC, state, and regional guidelines and employ contact tracing and self-quarantine measures as needed for our personnel.”
A spokesperson for the United Steelworkers was unavailable Wednesday. It is unknown how many additional employees at Minorca and Minntac are being tested and quarantined.
About 1,800 miners have been laid off due to the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic with Minorca and United Taconite still operating at full capacity. Minntac is operating at a reduced workforce.
The companies in charge of the plants are now tasked with keeping their workers healthy and shielded from the virus on site, even as cases are becoming more prevalent in St. Louis County with seven new cases reported Wednesday.
Two weeks ago the county had an average rate of 3.3 new cases a week, but that rate rose to 6.4 as of Tuesday with 249 total cases. Last week, St. Louis County recorded its highest (15) and second-highest (14) daily total of COVID-19 cases.
County health officials said the majority of the region’s cases are in Duluth — about 71 percent — but they are seeing increased transmission in the northern Minnesota communities that include the Iron Range.
ArcelorMittal said it is continuing virus mitigation protocols that include limiting vendors, encouraging social distancing among staff, hand washing and contacting management if exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. The company added that it’s following guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and state and federal health officials.
“ArcelorMittal has remained committed to taking all necessary precautions to protect the health and well-being of our employees, contractors, vendors and customers safe to ensure the continuity and sustainability of our business and communities,” the spokesperson wrote.
The news comes less than one week after Cleveland-Cliffs and the United Steelworkers union reported that an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, then the first confirmed case of COVID-19 among staff at the six taconite operations in Minnesota.
Last Wednesday, Cliffs and the union confirmed an employee tested positive at United Taconite, which consists of a mine in Eveleth and processing plant in Forbes. The company and union said an unspecified number of other employees went into quarantine as they await test results, yet Cliffs said operations at the mine are not being impacted.
The company did not respond to a follow-up email on if additional positive cases were identified from those quarantined.
Pat Persico, a spokesperson for Cliffs, said the employee had been “out of the workplace” before returning to the site where they felt symptomatic. “The person did go home and subsequently tested positive,” she said.
John Arbogast, a representative for the United Steelworkers, confirmed the employee had been away from the mine, reported back to the plant, and began feeling sick and went home. He said the union was alerted about a positive test on July 5 and Cliffs worked with United Taconite on contract tracing.
“We urged the company to be conservative — get them out of there and get them tested,” he said. “We don’t need this to spread through the facility. I think we did a good job.”
The United Steelworkers met with Local 6860 leadership to assist Cliffs on its contact tracing efforts aimed at figuring out who the employee was exposed to before and after their shift. Arbogast said the union turned the information over to the mining company — “as many names as we could” — in an effort to stop the virus from spreading through United Taconite.
Mining companies across the Iron Range implemented protocols early in the coronavirus pandemic that included sanitizing, social distancing measures, masks in certain areas and gloves. ArcelorMittal reported positive cases in their facilities in April, but the locations were unknown at the time.
For now, four of the six local mines remain idle or operate at a reduced workforce due to the economic toll of the virus.
Minnesota Department of Health officials have been treating large employers like mines and food processing plants the same as congregate care facilities, defining them broadly as “a place where many people spend eight hours or more in relatively close proximity to each other,” according to a state spokesperson.
Congregate facilities and large employers are considered more at-risk to become a hot spot for the virus. Persico, the Cliffs spokesperson, said last week the company is not anticipating a hot spot at United Taconite, citing the protocols and preventative measures in place.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, in responding to a late April question about testing at large employers amid an outbreak at a JBS pork plant in Nobles County, said testing at potential hot spots, including large employers, could be among the priorities with increased testing numbers in order to obtain a baseline.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.