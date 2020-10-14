MI-B football game canceled due to COVID-19

MOUNTAIN IRON -- Wednesday night’s Mountain Iron-Buhl football game against Littlefork-Big Falls was canceled after an increasing number of coronavirus cases “in the school,’’ according to Athletic Director Luke Winans.

The decision to cancel the game came late Wednesday afternoon and was made “as a safety precaution,’’ Winans said. “We’ve had some and it’s just getting higher so its a concern right now.’’

Both football and volleyball will be off until Oct. 30. They are set to resume on Nov. 2.

MI-B head football coach Dan Zubich said the Rangers’ opponent backed out “because of new COVID cases at the school today.’’

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments