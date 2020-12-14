IRON RANGE — Coronavirus vaccine doses arrived in some parts of Minnesota on Monday morning, putting the state a step closer to ending the global COVID-19 pandemic, though a widely accessible drug is still months off.
The first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were loaded off trucks at Olmsted Medical Center in Rochester, the Minneapolis Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center and Cass Lake Indian Health Services. Dozens more will receive the vaccine soon to distribute to smaller health care systems, about 118, throughout Minnesota. Essentia Health in northeastern Minnesota expects to begin vaccinating its front-line staff next week, a spokesperson said.
About 183,000 doses of the vaccine are expected to arrive in the state this month, the Minnesota Department of Health said, and vaccinations will start as early as next week for health care workers caring for COVID-19 patients and people living in nursing homes.
Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said during a media briefing Monday that the next steps of the first phase aren’t finalized but could include essential workers and older Minnesotans. The list of vaccine eligible residents is expected to expand to at least more people in the health care system, those living in congregate care settings, teachers, police and firefighters. People who were infected with the virus and recovered are encouraged to take the vaccine since the immunity period after recovery is unknown.
While some states started vaccinating people Monday, Ehresmann said Minnesota is taking an approach of “safety this week, and not speed,” which will focus on protocols and procedures for the vaccine. The VA clinic will start vaccinating Tuesday and Indian Health Services can move forward sooner because they are part of the federal government timeline.
“This vaccine is new and complex, and vaccinating thousands in a short time is a massive undertaking,” Ehresmann said, noting it was very effective but said health experts have less information on the impacts it will have on reducing infection and transmission rates. “Our goal is to provide a safe vaccine to Minnesotans.”
The arrival of a vaccine comes as cases have slowed dramatically from last month’s record infection rates. MDH reported 3,206 new cases Monday and only 18 deaths, with 124 new cases in St. Louis County.
Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the state “is not out of the woods by any stretch” with hospitalizations down from November highs, but still three times the first peak in May. “There’s good signs in the data that we hope will continue. There’s still volatility in the numbers and a great deal of virus circulating.”
Ehresmann said that despite a vaccine, mitigation measures of wearing masks, social distancing and getting tested will still be in place into 2021, especially with limited doses available.
The vaccine is administered in two doses taken about two week apart with another few weeks to build up antibodies for what is considered full protection. Health officials are banking on the motivation for a faster return to normal once the general population is eligible for vaccination as reasons for people to continue mitigation measures and trust the vaccine enough to take it.
Malcolm and Ehresmann said the recent “pause” to indoor dining, youth sports, gyms and other activities “coincided pretty nicely” with the recent drop in case growth, but cautioned it will take a full four weeks to realize the impacts. Gov. Tim Walz is expected to decide if he will continue or lift some of those restrictions this week as they are set to expire on Saturday.
Ehresmann said continued mitigation is necessary to allow the vaccine to be effective across Minnesota. She used the analogy of the vaccine as a fire hose, that at a high infection rate, is trying to fight a forest fire.
“If we can get spread down, the vaccine will really help,” she said. “We want to make sure we maximize the value of the vaccine in our state.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.