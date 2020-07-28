A ‘long haul’ response is engulfed by political heat

Beginning in early April, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz would spend multiple times a week laying out the steps his administration took to combat the new coronavirus, which in a swift and disruptive manner became the nation’s largest public health and economic threat in decades.
The governor surrounded himself with Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann and often-times DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. The team was joined intermittently by a rotating cast of experts, figureheads and industry voices in the state’s Emergency Operations Center to present their findings aired live on television, radio and social media channels.
In the early days of COVID-19, the team delivered the urgency of Walz’s actions as the coronavirus spreading around the world began to circulate in Minnesota. But the governor and his crew of closely-kept aides played their cards — steps coined in terms of “flattening the curve” and “turning the dial” — close to the chest. Residents, city and county officials, lawmakers and even state leadership routinely learned the details of the administration’s latest actions as they were unveiled to the public, a decision that, perhaps, would accelerate the virus as one of the main characters in Minnesota’s political theater.
The ultimate goal of the Walz-led team during the infancy of COVID-19 was to increase the state’s intensive care capacity, expand its stock of personal protective equipment and ramp up testing, all while slowing the virus’ spread and staving off large-scale community transmission.
During a critical point in late March, Walz had issued stay-at-home orders that closed many small businesses and sought to limit travel of residents. It extended his previous orders that shuttered K-12 schools, scaled bars and restaurants back to takeout or delivery only and forced hospitals and clinics to pause elective procedures — all driven by data points varying widely in their projections for Minnesota.
On April 8, the governor announced the continuation of his stay-at-home orders for an additional month, as statewide cases rose to 1,535 — more three times the amount from when his original order was issued two weeks earlier. The extension, which was cautiously welcomed by Minnesota’s Republican leaders, loosened restrictions on activities and businesses, primarily outdoors in nature.
The GOP tone soon turned on a swivel, with a political and cultural war that followed and continues to play out as new cases are found at a more frequent rate than the early spring.
Even as public health officials sung a refrain of caution about complacency and reopening the economy at too quick a pace, State Senate Republicans twice voted to end the peacetime emergency credited by many for stalling Minnesota’s peak at manageable levels.
GOP lawmakers openly said in July that the pandemic sweeping the world was still active in Minnesota, but under control, based on data that showed infections were at a post-peak level. And models used by the Walz administration — predicting at one time more than 40,000 deaths — were inaccurate to the point that an emergency designation was no longer needed, they said.
Ending the emergency was a gamble that four months into the COVID-19 outbreak, Democrats and the administration have resisted, and even built upon with a newly-implemented mask mandate, as cases have skyrocketed in Florida, California and Texas, among others.
During a briefing with Greater Minnesota media last Wednesday and a phone call with the Mesabi Tribune on Friday, Walz acknowledged the ongoing challenges, championed his successes and owned some of the mistakes he and his team have made in the 140-plus days since the coronavirus was first detected in Minnesota.
“It’s a catch-22,” he said during the media briefing. “...I think our response is built for the long haul and more resilience.”
Finding supplies
State governors were left on their own.
Critical supplies of PPE and testing materials weren’t immediately coming from the federal government, which took a muted and often dismissive response to the coronavirus, an enabling setback for a national response to a global health threat.
The unsteady nature of the Trump administration’s embrace of the looming crisis cycled from encouraging social distancing and shutting down the economy for a period of time to declaring the U.S. would be “opened up and raring to go” by Easter. By April 16, as early-infected states saw rapid increases and Minnesota climbed the curve with 2,496 cases and a seven-day rolling positivity average of 9 percent, President Donald J. Trump told governors they were “going to call your own shots.”
On April 22, Walz was joined by Dr. Jakub Tolar, dean of the University of Minnesota medical school, Malcolm and Dr. William Morice II, president of Mayo Clinic Laboratories, in announcing the “Minnesota Moonshot” that aimed to collect up to 20,000 daily tests for the coronavirus.
Supply chain issues continued to plague Minnesota's ability to test and only marginally improved in the summer as southern states that previously shed or rejected coronavirus restrictions watched cases rise exponentially, and could inhibit Minnesota from growing beyond its testing capacity.
Walz said in last Wednesday’s media briefing that he wished there was a “cohesive message” between federal and state authorities, lamenting that they didn’t know testing supplies and PPE would be an issue.
“We moved quickly,” he said, noting that when he leaves an exit memo for the next governor, he will encourage state leadership on pandemic responses as opposed to relying on the federal government, and plans to ask the Legislature to approve a stockpile of supplies. “Assumptions can be a dangerous thing,” Walz said. He continued before commenting on a broader response. “I’m not sure a state could do that alone.”
PPE and the testing supply chain challenges continue, however, said Administration Department Commissioner Alice Roberts-Davis on July 24. She then described a situation where the state expanded its warehouse capacity four times and is using an additional building for overflow, but noted the national demand for PPE and testing supplies have risen following massive outbreaks in other states that diverted materials.
In a briefing, she noted that acquiring N95 respirator masks and gloves that met the state’s standards were an issue, and Minnesota was waiting on authentication of 2 million N95 masks, adding that “quality is all over the board.”
Roberts-Davis said the state was still shipping PPE to medical providers on a daily basis.
“It’s a chaotic marketplace but one that is more stable,” she said. “We’re not concerned with our current status because of the amount of PPE in the hospital system and the state’s warehouse.”
Pinpointing a peak
One model predicted upward of 40,000 deaths in the state. Another projection peaked under 2,000.
Minnesota officials embraced the grimmest of predictions as they moved forward in the pre-peak stage of its pandemic response, building an ICU and ventilator capacity of more than 3,000 each and spending $5.5 million on a 71,000-square-foot warehouse to potentially serve as a morgue and hold up to 5,100 overflow bodies.
That type of surge has yet to materialize.
Critics seized on the comparisons to New York’s peak levels that made it one of the world’s fiercest hot spots for the virus and questioned if Minnesota would come close to the predicted 1,000 deaths a day as models by the University of Minnesota suggested in the spring. Supporters of the administration’s response said the social distancing measures put in place in March and April fended off the dour predictions.
Walz said Friday that the morgue was a “tough decision” based on a “nightmare scenario” and the uncertainty brought by how quickly the virus could spread, especially in rural areas where it’s easier to overwhelm hospitals and funeral homes.
As of Tuesday, the state recorded 52,281 cases and 1,580 deaths.
“It was the right way given the best info we had,” Walz said Friday. “In hindsight, maybe we do things differently, but it was about trusting the science and believing this was real.”
Malcolm said this past Wednesday there were “some mixed messages” early on but “we know how the virus is spread and transmitted much more than before.”
MDH spokesperson Doug Schultz wrote in a follow-up email Tuesday that their experience since March has told health department officials that they need to be clear in communicating that uncertainty to people, stressing what they know, what they don’t and what they’re trying to learn.
“While we have learned a lot about this virus in the last four months, there is still a lot we don’t know,” Schultz wrote, “and it seems that just when you think you’re beginning to understand it, it throws you a curveball that forces you to change your thinking and thus the way we respond to the virus and how we talk about it.”
The data-driven approach of the administration led it to unveil a COVID-19 dashboard in April updated with statistics, dial-back indicators and information on the state’s coronavirus efforts.
Earlier this month, former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Tom Frieden, who now heads the nonprofit Resolve to Save Lives, ranked Minnesota as the top state for reporting their data across nine categories, as reported by the Washington Post.
New models for Minnesota released in early July predicted a less gloomy outlook for the fall. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) in Seattle based its projections on the state’s progress compared to other states in its current rate of COVID-19 cases and deaths.
The IHME estimates Minnesota will have 5.94 infections per 100,000 people — the ninth-lowest among states and 1,951 coronavirus deaths by Nov. 1, at its current pace, but that would drop to 1,756 with a statewide mask mandate and a 95 percent compliance rate.
Walz implemented a mask requirement for most indoor public places that went into effect last Saturday.
“Maybe we should have gone to a mask mandate earlier,” he said in an interview Friday. “I wanted social buy-in on that one.”
Politics and public health
Minnesota officials say their approach to COVID-19 tried to strike a balance of public health and the politics of private liberty.
Unlike more conservative leaning leaders, the Walz administration withstood early attacks and direct actions against executive power, especially as peak numbers fared better than projections.
That came as neighboring Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, watched the state Supreme Court dismantle his executive authority in May, with Republican governors in South Dakota and Iowa putting off government-mandated restrictions with emergency declarations still in hand.
Around the nation, 49 governors and President Trump have maintained peacetime emergency powers. Wisconsin is the only state without a crisis designation. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recently extended her authority another 30 days. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem — who was personally exposed to the virus in early July — encouraged residents to double down on their “individual actions” rather than enacting government mandates.
Republicans in Minnesota remained skeptical, but mostly subdued in their early criticism of the Walz administration. When the governor announced his first round of stay-at-home orders, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said he had “grave concerns” for workers and businesses, but declined to go directly against the order.
On April 8, as Walz extended the orders, the GOP senator said it was “welcome news” that businesses could reopen even as the stay-at-home was extended. But less than 24 hours later, he pivoted to a harder reubke of the administration that set the tone for the following months.
“I do not approve of the Governor’s unilateral decision to continue the order to shelter at home until May 4th,” he tweeted on April 9. “We have to get on with our lives.”
Gazelka, his Republican colleagues, and privately many rural Democrats disclosed that they wanted the governor and state to adopt a more regional approach to reopening the economy. One senator, Republican Jim Abeler of Anoka, said the governor’s broad executive orders “didn’t save one life and didn’t solve one infection.”
Walz said in an interview Friday that he was “more prone to keep pushing this regionalism thing” when asked how he would, in hindsight, address rural areas infected at a slower rate, but that the “health folks are probably right” insisting on a broad implementation that assumed the coronavirus would eventually hit rural areas with equal ferocity as the metro.
The so-called one-size-fits-all approach of the administration sparked a number of Minnesotans to declare open civil disobedience over Minnesota’s plan. In April, while President Trump tweeted “LIBERATE MINNESOTA,” a large group of protestors gathered outside the governor’s mansion to call for an end to coronavirus restrictions. About a month later, officials in the city of Eveleth said they would not enforce stay-at-home restrictions that deemed bars and restaurants could not serve patrons on site.
Then during special legislative sessions in June and July, Senate Republicans successfully voted to end the peacetime emergency in Minnesota, but it was a predominantly symbolic vote. It was never taken up in the Democratic-led House.
Republicans in the lower chamber took more disruptive action. Minority Leader Kurt Daudt tied the fate of a $1.8 billion bonding bill that would help create construction jobs and promote community projects to Walz forgoing his executive authority. When the governor twice declined, Daudt and his Republican caucus stalled the bill, which needed a supermajority of Legislature to pass.
“The governor is set to make major decisions on a statewide mask mandate and school reopenings, and Democrats seem content to let him make those decisions alone without the input of the legislature,” Daudt said through a July 14 statement. “We must end the governor’s emergency powers and work together to manage Minnesota’s continued response to COVID-19.”
When the statewide mask mandate was announced earlier this month, Walz joined almost 30 others across a bipartisan group of governors to implement a public, indoor mask requirement. Yet, his plan was met by disgruntled statewide Republicans with issues of personal liberty, virus conspiracies and partisan rebukes.
Minnesota GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan questioned the need for a government mandate. Gazelka called it “terrible.” And both noted businesses across the state implementing their own requirements. Former Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis, a Republican, suggested the virus response from Democrats had an “ulterior motive” to unseat Trump. “You’re going to see asthma rates skyrocket in the next month” from people avoiding wearing masks for medical reasons, he said.
In an interview last Friday, Walz said building a larger coalition on the virus response was among the biggest lessons learned from the last four months.
“I don’t quite know how to get the political will around this,” he said. “I was just kind of assuming that as the science came out, there would be more buy-in on that.”
Bracing for a new surge
The Walz administration is set to deliver guidance to schools this Thursday. Meanwhile, the state is experiencing a new increase in COVID-19 cases that rivals the peak months concerning infections, and hospitalization, ICU and death rates have ebbed and flowed.
Cases are increasing in rural parts of northern Minnesota. In St. Louis County, there are 331 total cases but the rolling daily average has nearly doubled in recent weeks. That could soon rise with more than 1,100 people pre-registered for free testing in Chisholm on Tuesday and today.
St. Louis County health officials have said recently that more cases are appearing in the northern part of the county that includes small rural cities on the Iron Range. They’re also seeing more young adults aged 20-29 becoming infected, mirroring a statewide trend that has driven the average infection age from 40 to 36 in the span of two weeks.
Regionally, cases in Beltrami County, home to Bemidji to the west of the Iron Range, have more than doubled in the past week and a half, from 53 to 122 on Friday. That jumped again to 157 as of Tuesday. To the north, Koochiching County now has 58 cases after a steady increase last week and neighboring Lake of the Woods County recorded its first Monday, making it the 87th and final county to officially detect COVID-19. Neither of the latter two counties has intensive care beds or ventilators.
Minnesota’s infection rate, which has hovered at about 5 percent in recent weeks prompted a virtual visit from representatives of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services last week to exchange information and analyze data. The federal agency has not issued recommendations to state officials on their virus response, but MDH said the visit was tied to HHS identifying states on track for a major outbreak and trying to prevent one.
An infection rate higher than 5 percent is a general baseline health officials want to stay under, flagging a 15 percent positivity rate as the virus moving at a frantic pace.
“It doesn’t indicate we’re in some crisis that we haven’t been talking about,” Malcolm said. “Our cases are growing and we’re concerned.”
Walz said the state is in a place to move toward a sense of normalcy with the mask mandate and previous measures in place, but conceded he was more confident in June before resurgences in other states and case increases here.
“Now that we see where we’re at … I still think we’re solid and we’re going to go forward,” he said. “What we’re seeing right now, you can’t get complacent.”
Schultz, the MDH spokesperson, wrote that some indicators are pointing in the right direction to open the state, but “to be successful in balancing our public health with our economic and social needs” they need compliance on face masks and other social distancing measures.
The dose of optimism and caution comes as Walz and the state Department of Education are set to issue guidance to schools for the start of fall classes, an expected three-prong approach of in-person, distance learning or a hybrid of the two, that the governor indicated last week will take a more local approach that could hinge on transmission in districts.
Malcolm said Monday that the state has learned a lot over the last four months looking at child care settings and models tested by school districts, but admitted that offering a solid piece of advice on classes is “harder than you might think” and that she’s nervous about the community context of opening schools with the virus carrying on.
She called the next few weeks critical — they predict the impacts of the state’s mask mandate will take about 21 days to show in the daily case reports — and there's a small window of time to strengthen the state’s grasp on COVID-19.
“We’re signaling greater concern because the metrics are going in the wrong direction,” Malcolm said Monday. “We feel like we’re in a vulnerable state.”
