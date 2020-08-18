Minnesota passed another milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic Monday as the Health Department reported more than 1 million Minnesotans, roughly 18 percent of the population, have now been tested for the disease.
The latest results yielded 567 new confirmed cases. The number of people currently hospitalized because of the disease (286) fell slightly from the prior day, although the count of those hospitalized and needing intensive care (155) inched up.
State public health leaders are expected to brief reporters at 2 p.m.
Current hospitalizations and ICU cases are two of the most closely watched metrics as officials try to manage the disease so it doesn’t overwhelm the healthcare system. Current hospitalizations have dropped below 300 the past couple days after holding stubbornly persistent since late July.
Of the 65,716 total confirmed cases of the disease since the pandemic began, about 90 percent have recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated. However, Minnesota’s count of active, confirmed cases remains near its late-May high.
The Health Department added six more deaths to the toll on Monday. Among the 1,712 people confirmed to have died from the disease in Minnesota, about 75 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
College concerns grow as fall semester nears
Worries continue about the growth of COVID-19 among younger Minnesotans, including that those infected will inadvertently spread the virus to grandparents and other more vulnerable people.
People in their 20s remain the age group with the highest number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the pandemic — more than 15,000.
State public health leaders are increasingly worried about college students joining end-of-summer parties and other gatherings that could feed the spread of COVID-19 and bring it onto campuses this fall.
Clusters of cases surfaced in late June around college bars, including in Mankato, Minneapolis and St. Cloud. Concerns over similar potential outbreaks are percolating again as the fall semester nears.
“This is a bad time to throw a party, go on a group road trip or otherwise lighten up on COVID-19 precautions,” Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, told reporters Friday as she called on students to “lay low before you go.”
“The pandemic is still a big problem and will likely become a bigger problem this fall,” she said. “The world has changed and won’t be going back to normal at least for the next few months.”
