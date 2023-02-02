LUTSEN—A bitter cold wind blew off of Lake Superior Wednesday as the Cook County Vikings not only hosted but dominated the final alpine ski race of the regular season, winning both the boys and girls races and notching nine individual top-10 finishes in the process.

Duluth East placed second in both divisions while the Hibbing boys squad had a strong showing, placing third in the final test before next week’s Section 7 Championship.

