LUTSEN—A bitter cold wind blew off of Lake Superior Wednesday as the Cook County Vikings not only hosted but dominated the final alpine ski race of the regular season, winning both the boys and girls races and notching nine individual top-10 finishes in the process.
Duluth East placed second in both divisions while the Hibbing boys squad had a strong showing, placing third in the final test before next week’s Section 7 Championship.
Bluejacket senior Adam Vinopal was in 14th place after his first heat but laid down one of his best runs of the entire season on his second, ending up in eighth place for the day.
“Talking to him between runs, he knew what he wanted to do and he skied a sixth-fastest second run, just a half second out of the top three,” said HIbbing head coach Brice Walli. “He’s peaking at the right time. Very solid skiing.”
Fellow senior Carter Bungarden finished in 15th place with juniors Zander Cuffe and Sam Gabardi just behind in 17th and 18th.
“Carter was just a little off his fastest today, he skied a little conservatively and was focused on standing,” Walli said. “And Sam said he felt cold—that biting wind at the start affected a lot of racers today. I think it kept him from turning it on to get to the next level. Still, he had a good result and scored some nice points for us.”
“Zander is back skiing where he should have been all year. We knew he was fast but he just hadn’t been able to put together a complete race. We’re very happy with his results today.”
On the girls’ side, Bluejacket top seed Hilda Knuckey notched another top ten with a ninth place finish. Knuckey also seemed to be affected by the cold, especially on the second run when she was delayed in the starting gate while waiting for an injured skier to clear the course.
“Hilda was also worried about that steep pitch at the top,” Walli noted. “They started this race higher on the mountain than they usually do and that top section was very steep and icy. She went safe on both runs and still managed to break into the top ten which is great.”
Sophomores Sylvie Wetzel and Abbie Helms once again finished back-to-back in 14th and 15th, adding another chapter to their friendly rivalry.
“They’ve been battling since day one,” Walli said. “Sylvie edged her out today but Abbie won’t back down from the challenge. It’s great to see them both keep finishing higher and higher up the rankings.”
Fellow sophomore Luci Bretto returned from a tropical vacation and still was able to help the Bluejackets land a fourth place team result by finishing 25th.
The Rock Ridge girls squad ended up just behind Hibbing in fifth place led by senior Eva Roark who capped her regular season career with an eighth place finish. Sophomore Sophia Nemec also had a banner day just a second out of the top ten finishing 12th.
“Seeing Eva getting into the top ten was the highlight of the day,” beamed Rock Ridge head coach Benji Neff. “She really earned it. And Sophie’s race today was awesome as well!”
Juniors Ruby Keskitalo and Maija Rantala finished the Wolverine scoring finishing 24th and 26th while senior Mia Schuchard flew off the course on her second run ending up 29th.
“Mia had a good first run and was sitting in ninth but went a little too direct on her second and blew out,” Neff said. “She showed good grit in hiking and getting back into the course to finish. It’s always good to get those mistakes out of the way before Sections.”
It wasn’t a good day for the top of the Rock Ridge order as the boys’ first and second seeds Travis Bird and Sam Beukema also had trouble on the course, finishing 46th and 40th.
“They had a few bobbles today,” said Neff. “But again, it’s good to get those out of the way now.”
The foursome of Erik Panyan, Sawyer Williams, Hollis Frost and Mathias Frericks stepped up to score for the Wolverines finishing 25th, 26th, 31st and 33rd enroute to a fifth place team result.
“Those four have really been making a lot of progress this year,” Neff said. It’s so much fun to see them getting faster and faster at each practice.”
With the regular season over, both the Hibbing and Rock Ridge ski teams will return home to Giants Ridge for a few more practices in preparation for the Section 7 Championship which they will host on Tuesday.
“This is what we train all year for,” said Walli. “It’s time to lock it all down before the big show.”
TEAM RESULTS
BOYS: Cook County-Silver Bay, 236; Duluth East, 228; Hibbing, 194; Duluth Marshall, 187; Rock Ridge, 137; Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 87; Hermantown, 67
GIRLS: Cook County-Silver Bay, 161; Duluth East, 149; Hermantown, 122; Hibbing, 121; Rock Ridge, 114; Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 92
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
BOYS: (1) Ray Dressley, CCSB, 1:01.52; (2) Cy Oberholtzer, CCSB, 1:03.15; (3) Erik Carlson, EAST, 1:03.70; (4) Sam Hendricks, EAST, 1:05.37; (5) Nathan Momont, EAST, 1:05.73; (6) Graham Oberholtzer, CCSB, 1:06.39; (7) Ben Obinger, CCSB, 1:07.21; (8) Adam Vinopal, HIB, 1:07.79; (9) Finn Taylor, CCSB, 1:08.05; (10) Toby Schunk, HERM, 1:08.15; (15) Carter Bungarden, HIB, 1:11.20; (17) Zander Cuffe, HIB, 1:15.70; (18) Sam Gabardi, HIB, 1:16.20; (23) Jake Walli, HIB, 1:17.47; (25) Erik Panyan, RRAST, 1:19.74; (26) Sawyer Williams, RRAST, 1:19.83; (27) Edric Cardona, HIB, 1:19.91; (28) Andrew Lees, HIB, 1:20.33; (31) Hollis Frost, RRAST, 1:23.02; (33) Mathias Frericks, RRAST, 1:24.82; (36) Logan Maxwell, HIB, 1:28.32; (40) Samuel Beukema, RRAST, 1:32.11; (42) Brayden Croteau, RRAST, 1:35.36; (43) Ethan Hess, HIB, 1:40.41; (44) Aidin Nelson, HIB, 1:51.08; (46) Travis Bird, RRAST, 1:53.15; (47) Logan Hejda, RRAST, 1:54.(1) Elizabeth Bergan, EAST, 1:09.03; (2) Genevieve Silence, CCSB, 1:11.03; (3) Anabel Hanson, HERM, 1:12.75; (4) Roslyn Hartley, EAST, 1:13.01; (5) Kalina Dimitrova, CCSB, 1:13.96; (6) Sophia Blanck, CCSB, 1:13.99; (7) Teagan Tessier, CEC, 1:14.05; (8) Eva Roark, RRAST, 1:19.39; (9) Hilda Knuckey, HIB, 1:19.81; (10) Liv Hedstrom, CCSB, 1:21.01; (12) Sophia Nemec, RRSAT, 1:22.16; (14) Sylvie Wetzel, HIB, 1:23.34; (15) Abbie Helms, HIB, 1:24.83; (24) Ruby Keskitalo, RRAST, 1:34.39; (25) Luci Bretto, HIB, 1:36.96; (26) Maija Rantala, RRAST, 1:37.00; (29) Mia Schuchard, RRAST, 1:50.45; (32) Chloe Price, HIB, 2:01.73; (33) Aija Liubakka, HIB, 2:04.63; (34) Norah Kainz, RRAST, 2:18.63
