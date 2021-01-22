Wins third place

Department of Minnesota VFW Auxiliary and Auxiliary 1172 of Eveleth has announced that Voice of Democracy contest particpant Brennan Muhich has won 3rd place and a $600 award from the State VFW. Brennan is a 10th grader at Eveleth-Gilbert High School. He is the son of Mark and Alison Muhich.

 photo submitted

