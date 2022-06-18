The Trentini Tirolesi del Minnesota Club was established in 1995 by the Province of Trento, located in northern Italy, to reestablish ties to the descendants of the thousands of emigrants who left that area searching for a new life. All the descendants of these Trentino immigrants have been given the opportunity to reap great benefits because their ancestors chose to follow a dream. In their honor, the Trentini Tirolesi del Minnesota Scholarship was established in 2003 and has been given to those of Trentino descent who continue to follow the dream to better themselves by pursuing a post-secondary education. This year, the Trentini club has awarded two scholarships. The recipients were chosen by their commitment to their community, their academic achievements and their personal knowledge of their Trentini heritage.
The Trentini Tirolese del Minnesota Club congratulates these scholarship recipients and their extended family on the Iron Range for carrying on the traditions of discipline in scholarship and service to community.
Emily Anderson is graduating from Byron High School and will be attending the University of St. Thomas, pursuing a degree in Occupational Therapy or Nursing. Emily credits her family for her knowledge of her Trentino heritage, family values and also, the traditional meals they serve throughout the year. Emily’s parents are Christopher and Marie Anderson of Byron, Minn. Her grandmother, Carol Anderson of Grand Rapids, is a club member. Emily’s great grandparents were the late Albert and Annie (Marchetti) Stahl of Chisholm. Her great-great grandparents, Angelo and Clementina Marchetti, emigrated from Bolbeno, a Trentino village, to Chisholm in 1907.
Bella Carlstrom is graduating from Grand Rapids High School. She will be entering the Nursing program at North Dakota State University in the fall. Bella’s Trentino heritage has been a dominant factor in her life. She has learned life lessons, as well as cooking, recipes and Italian that she will use forever. Bella’s parents are Jim and Kim Carlstrom of Grand Rapids, Minn. Her grandmother, Carol Anderson of Grand Rapids, is a club member. Bella’s great grandparents were the late Albert and Annie (Marchetti) Stahl of Chisholm. Her great-great grandparents, Angelo and Clementina Marchetti, emigrated from Bolbeno, a Trentino village, to Chisholm in 1907.
