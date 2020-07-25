Isaiah Kohlhase of Virginia has been awarded the 2020 Academic Scholarship from Haarfager Lodge #40, Sons of Norway. Isaiah is the son of Karl and Brenna Kohlhase and the grandson of Audrey Kohlhase. His great-grandfather, the late John Helland, was a lifelong member of the Sons of Norway and was one of the founding members of the local lodge after emigrating from Norway.
Isaiah has volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and was a camp counselor at Deeper Life Bible Camp.
He has been an honor roll student in both high school and college, maintaining a 3.56 grade point average. He earned an Associate Degree in Integrated Engineering from Itasca Community College in 2019. He completed his junior year at Minnesota State University in Mankato and anticipates graduation in May 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Integrated Engineering.
Isaiah received a $500 check from Haarfager Lodge #40 and he will be recognized at a future Sons of Norway meeting when group activities can resume. The award is granted to a post-secondary student who is sponsored by a family member who belongs to the local lodge.
