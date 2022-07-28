Named a Minnesota Super Lawyer in 2022

DULUTH — Sterle Law today announced that its founder, Jessica Sterle, has been named a Minnesota Super Lawyer by the Super Lawyers organization. Sterle received the honor along with five percent of law professionals in the state, following a rigorous selection process.

The annual Super Lawyers industry rankings are designed to validate the quality and exceptional performance of top lawyers within Minnesota. As part of its process, Super Lawyers conducts a stringent evaluation of candidate lawyers before releasing its lists of top attorneys. Jessica Sterle, along with all other applicants, was evaluated against 12 criteria ranging from peer recognition to extensive professional development in the practice of law. While her Sterle Law practice focuses primarily on family law, Jessica Sterle is listed alongside attorneys representing more than 70 practice areas that are considered for inclusion in this ranking.

