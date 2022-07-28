Named a Minnesota Super Lawyer in 2022

DULUTH — Sterle Law today announced that its founder, Jessica Sterle, has been named a Minnesota Super Lawyer by the Super Lawyers organization. Sterle received the honor along with five percent of law professionals in the state, following a rigorous selection process.
The annual Super Lawyers industry rankings are designed to validate the quality and exceptional performance of top lawyers within Minnesota. As part of its process, Super Lawyers conducts a stringent evaluation of candidate lawyers before releasing its lists of top attorneys. Jessica Sterle, along with all other applicants, was evaluated against 12 criteria ranging from peer recognition to extensive professional development in the practice of law. While her Sterle Law practice focuses primarily on family law, Jessica Sterle is listed alongside attorneys representing more than 70 practice areas that are considered for inclusion in this ranking.
“It’s an honor to receive this recognition from peers in the industry, and it puts wonderful third-party validation to the hard work we do on behalf of our clients,” Sterle commented after achieving the ranking. “People come to us with the faith that we’re well equipped to meet their legal needs, and they deserve to be supported by proven, professional legal counsel. Super Lawyer status should help bring comfort and peace of mind to the individuals we serve for deeply personal family law needs.”
Sterle was earlier named a Rising Star by Super Lawyers in 2007, and now boasts 22-years of service to clients in and around the Duluth area. More information about Sterle Law can be found at jlslaw.net.
Sterle Law is located at 3904 Grand Avenue in Duluth. Jessica Sterle earned her law degree from William Mitchell College of Law, and has been in legal practice since 2000. She grew up in Nashwauk and began her post-secondary study in Hibbing.
