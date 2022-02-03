MANKATO, Minn. — The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean's lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced by interim Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Brian Martensen.
Among 3,6,55 students, a total of 1,054 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight "A" average, while 2.601 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List.
Tanisha Flake, Honor List, Babbitt; Ayla Isaacson, Honor List, Katherine Scherf, Honor List, both of Britt; Morgan Dircks, High Honor List, Buhl; Neiva Smith, Honor List, Cook; Trevor Mattson, Honor List, Ely; James Boyd, High Honor List, Mikayla Mellesmoen, High Honor List, both of Embarrass; Sean Baldonado, Honor List, Gilbert; Emily Gardeski, High Honor List, Brian Hacker, Honor List, Luiza Ludwig, Honor List, Cassandra Rootes, Honor List, Nour Tamimi, Honor List, all of Hibbing; Chase Mitchell, Honor List, Hoyt Lakes; Emma Lauer, High Honor List, Ashley Pionk, Honor List, both of Iron; Bailey Kowarsch, High Honor List, Kelsey; Ashley Aho, Honor List, Carter Martinson, Honor List, both of Mountain Iron; Connor Croft, Honor List, Carter Logan, Honor List, Benjamin Pettinelli, Honor List, Eric Summers, Honor List, all of Virginia; and Kyle Peterson, Honor List, Zim.
