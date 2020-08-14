DULUTH — The College of St. Scholastica has announced its list of conferred graduates for Spring 2020. They include the following local students:
Angela Pecarina of Virginia. Pecarina graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy.
Ashley Emery of Chisholm. Emery graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
Lindsey Lopac of Hibbing. Lopac graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
Jack Cooper of Hibbing. Cooper graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems.
Megan Majkich of Hibbing. Majkich graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Health Information Management.
Kara Van Drunen of Chisholm. Van Drunen graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Health Information Management.
Abby Anfang of Hibbing. Anfang graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Jennifer Brearley of Keewatin. Brearley graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Hailey Corradi of Hibbing. Corradi graduated with a Doctor of Physical Therapy.
Jordan Przybylski of Virginia. Przybylski graduated with a Doctor of Physical Therapy.
Angela Gorden of Hibbing. Gorden graduated with a Master of Social Work.
St. Scholastica is a 108-year-old private, independent college founded in the Catholic Benedictine tradition. It is nationally recognized for quality and value. It has been named the top Minnesota college for economic mobility, and U.S. News & World Report includes it on its Best National Universities and Top Performers on Social Mobility lists. The College is ranked on Money magazine's "Best Colleges for your Money" list, Princeton Review's 2020 list of Best Midwestern Colleges, and Forbes' Top Colleges list. The Center for First-Generation Student Success has named St. Scholastica one of the top 80 colleges in the country for commitment to first-generation students. Learn more at css.edu.
