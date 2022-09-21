HIBBING — Hibbing High School Principal Ranae Seykora announced in a press release earlier this week that Noah Laitala, a senior at Hibbing High School, has been named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.

A Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program, will be presented to Laitala by the principal.

