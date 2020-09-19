The Hibbing Elks Lodge Student of the Month for May was Cady Rancourt.
Cady is the daughter of Amy and Steve Rancourt and has two sisters, Marcy and Rachel. At Hibbing High School, Cady participated in many activities. She was head captain of the swim team, drumline section leader in band, manager for the boys swim team, vice president for Key Club, executive board treasurer for Student Council, and president of the National Honor Society. She was also involved in Upward Bound and Knowledge Bowl.
A dedicated student, Cady took CITS courses at the high school and diligently maintained a 4.0 GPA.
Cady enjoys sewing, watching movies, and spending time with her nephews and friends. She will be attending Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H., this fall with an undecided major.
