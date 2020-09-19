Hibbing Elks Lodge honored Madison Lampton in June as their Student of the Month.
Madison is the daughter of Heather Pinkoski and Randy Lampton. At Hibbing High School, she played basketball and softball and participated in Student Council. During her senior year, she was the captain of the basketball team and senior class vice president. She will be attending Bemidji State University and majoring in elementary education. Madison also plans to get an endorsement for middle school communication arts and literature.
