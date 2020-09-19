DECORAH, Iowa — Sarah Davidson, Luther College senior of Virginia, Minn., has been named to the spring 2020 Dean's List.
Luther College's spring 2020 Dean's List includes 850 students; three first-years, 165 sophomores, 231 juniors and 451 seniors.
The requirements to be named to the Dean's List were amended as the semester was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. To be named to the Dean's List, in spring 2020, a student must have earned a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale, must have completed at least 12 credit hours with 8 hours (previously 10 credit hours) of conventional grades (A, B, C, D) and have no more than one "incomplete" credit hour with no "F" or "NC" grades.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.