DECORAH, Iowa — Sarah Davidson, Luther College senior of Virginia, Minn., has been named to the spring 2020 Dean's List.

Luther College's spring 2020 Dean's List includes 850 students; three first-years, 165 sophomores, 231 juniors and 451 seniors.

The requirements to be named to the Dean's List were amended as the semester was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. To be named to the Dean's List, in spring 2020, a student must have earned a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale, must have completed at least 12 credit hours with 8 hours (previously 10 credit hours) of conventional grades (A, B, C, D) and have no more than one "incomplete" credit hour with no "F" or "NC" grades.

