Students named to NDSU dean’s list
FARGO, N.D. — Area Minnesota students were among the 4,312 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the fall 2020 dean’s list.
A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify for the dean’s list.
They are: Marshall Backe of Babbitt, Izaak Nosbisch of Ely, Jen Flaten, Sara Hoag and Maggie Zieski, all of Hibbing.
ICC announces dean’s list
GRAND RAPIDS — Dr. Bart Johnson, Provost of Itasca Community College has named 217 students to the 2020 fall dean’s list. Student qualified for this honor by completing a minimum of 12 credits and attaining a grade point average between 3.25 and 4.0.
4.0 GPA: Jamie Drewlow, Nashwauk; Molly Johnson, Hibbing; and Selena Thorson, Pengilly.
3-5-3.99 GPA: Joseph Kanipes, Hibbing; Daniel Lundin, Hibbing; Rebecca Stockwell, Chisholm; Brett Vesel, Hibbing; Tawney Welch, Chisholm; Triston Zaudtke, Chisholm.
3.25-3.49 GPA: Hanna Giroux, Hibbing; Fayth Williams, Pengilly.
