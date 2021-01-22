Students named to NDSU dean’s list

FARGO, N.D. — Area Minnesota students were among the 4,312 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the fall 2020 dean’s list.

A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify for the dean’s list.

They are: Marshall Backe of Babbitt, Izaak Nosbisch of Ely, Jen Flaten, Sara Hoag and Maggie Zieski, all of Hibbing.

ICC announces dean’s list

GRAND RAPIDS — Dr. Bart Johnson, Provost of Itasca Community College has named 217 students to the 2020 fall dean’s list. Student qualified for this honor by completing a minimum of 12 credits and attaining a grade point average between 3.25 and 4.0.

4.0 GPA: Jamie Drewlow, Nashwauk; Molly Johnson, Hibbing; and Selena Thorson, Pengilly.

3-5-3.99 GPA: Joseph Kanipes, Hibbing; Daniel Lundin, Hibbing; Rebecca Stockwell, Chisholm; Brett Vesel, Hibbing; Tawney Welch, Chisholm; Triston Zaudtke, Chisholm.

3.25-3.49 GPA: Hanna Giroux, Hibbing; Fayth Williams, Pengilly.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments