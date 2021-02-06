Named to Dean’s List
SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The University of St. Thomas has announced its Dean’s List for fall semester 2020. The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or above. Named to the list is Lillian Rue, Hibbing. Rue is a junior majoring in Actuarial Science, she is also a defenseman for the St. Thomas women's hockey team.
Local student graduates from UW-Stout
MENOMONIE, Wis. — Tyler Jerkovich, Hibbing, graduated in December 2020 from University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wis. His major was MS Risk Control & Safety Management.
Local students named to dean's list
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Dakotah Anderson, Hibbing, and Alex Seppala, of Pengilly, have been named to the St. Cloud State University 2020 fall semester dean's list. To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.