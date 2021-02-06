Named to Dean’s List

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The University of St. Thomas has announced its Dean’s List for fall semester 2020. The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or above. Named to the list is Lillian Rue, Hibbing. Rue is a junior majoring in Actuarial Science, she is also a defenseman for the St. Thomas women's hockey team.

Local student graduates from UW-Stout

MENOMONIE, Wis. — Tyler Jerkovich, Hibbing, graduated in December 2020 from University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wis. His major was MS Risk Control & Safety Management.

Local students named to dean's list

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Dakotah Anderson, Hibbing, and Alex Seppala, of Pengilly, have been named to the St. Cloud State University 2020 fall semester dean's list. To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

