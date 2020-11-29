HIBBING — The Hibbing brnch of AAUW has selected Hibbing High School senior Alexis Gwash as their November Future Collegian.
Alexis is the daughter of Richard and Amanda Gwash and has a twin sister, Julia. She was been a fall varsity cheerleader and varisty boys basketball cheerleader. She is involved in the pep, concert and marching bands.
Other activities inlcude Youth In Action, Key Club Student Council and Upward Bound.
After high school, she hope to attend St. Scholastica, Augsburg, or Gustavus Adolphus to major in elementary education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.