Alexis Gwash

HIBBING — The Hibbing brnch of AAUW has selected Hibbing High School senior Alexis Gwash as their November Future Collegian.

Alexis is the daughter of Richard and Amanda Gwash and has a twin sister, Julia. She was been a fall varsity cheerleader and varisty boys basketball cheerleader. She is involved in the pep, concert and marching bands.

Other activities inlcude Youth In Action, Key Club Student Council and Upward Bound.

After high school, she hope to attend St. Scholastica, Augsburg, or Gustavus Adolphus to major in elementary education.

