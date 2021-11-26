Chisholm Senior Center News
The center is open at 9 a.m. on Monday through Thursday.
Cost is $5 for the membership, open to ages 50 and up.
You can mail your membership in to Chisholm Senior Citizen Center, 319 West Lake St. Chisholm, MN 55719.
Stop by for ladies coffee on Monday and Wednesday around 9:30 or so.
Pool playing every day.
Jerry is available on Tuesday for your tech questions.
Tourist Center Senior Citizens, INC.
1202 E. Howard Street, Hibbing
-218-262-4166
The HIbbing Tourist Center Senior Citizens is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) located at 1202 E. Howard Street in Hibbing- Across from the courthouse. The mission of the Tourist Center Senior Citizens, Inc., is to provide tourism information at the Tourist Center and the Hull Rust Mine View, as well as delivering activities, programs, and socialization for the enjoyment of senior citizens and the community.
MONDAY — Bone Builders Exercise Class & Coffee 10 to 11:30 a.m.; Cribbage 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY — Card Club 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Defensive driving refresher class 5 to 9 p.m.
WEDNESDAY — Bone Builders Exercise Class & Coffee 10 to 11:30 a.m.
THURSDAY — Have a blessed Thanksgiving. We are closed today.
FRIDAY — Line Dancing 1:30 to 3 p.m.
SATURDAY — 10 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, Winter Wonderland vendor show
Anyone is welcome to join us. We have individual, senior and family memberships available! Seniors only $12 per year! Call us anytime for information at 218-262-4166 or find us online at www.hibbingmineview.org- Facebook: www.facebook.com/HibbingTouristCenter.
Shop with us in our Gift Boutique! Don't forget your sarma, pasty, and potica!
Hibbing Community Senior Center
Hibbing Memorial Building
400 E. 23rd St.
Monday — Crafts at 9:30 a.m., bring your own project to work on or work on projects with us.
Tuesday — Exercise is at 10 a.m. All men and women are welcome to come and join us.
On the first and third Tuesday of the month is Ladies Game Day. We play left-right-center and we start playing at noon.
On the second Tuesday we are playing Bingo starting at noon, no outside food or drink allowed. $1 at door to play and 100% payout. We play 10 games for $3, begins at noon. On the fourth Tuesday we play a game called game of choice day.
Thursday — Exercise at 10 a.m.
All are welcome to come and join us. We are looking for Bridge card players, please call 218-263-5770 and leave your name and phone number. We are looking for people who like to sew and cut projects we are working on. We have many items to look at up there. Baby blankets, walker bags, and utility bags for everything you need for shopping, and many more items.
We are starting something new called pattern exchange, if you have any craft, knitting, or quilting books you no longer want, we have a book exchange. You bring in your old books, look at the ones we have and exchange at the same time you have coffee. Come on Mondays starting at 10 a.m. to noon. Hope to see you then, we are getting short on craft and quilting patterns.
We are going to start our rock painting and decorating class, you can do many things on rocks. Please call 218-263-5770 for more info. We are closed on Thankgiving.
Membership is $5 a year. Want some fun? Join. Call 218-263-5770 for more information.
Hibbing Community Senior Center quote of the week
“Don’t wait for a special day to say thanks. Remember all the great times you have every time you enter a home — this is where family and friends can enjoy and reminisce with each other. Stay safe.”
Mountain Iron Senior Citizens Building
Downtown Mountain Iron on Main Street
For more information call 218-735-8581
Meetings of the Senior Club will be held at 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month. All seniors are welcome to join us. Dues are $5 a year.
Virginia Senior Center
Center is open Monday-Friday 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., except on Tuesdays, closes at 2 p.m. Pool room is open the same. NO Bingo until further notice. Starting in September — 3rd Thursday - Business Meeting at 1 pm. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday - Smear at noon, cost is $3 for 6 games. 1st & 3rd Tuesday - Stamp and Craft Club at 11am. Friday - Hand & Foot cards at 1 p.m. with Coffee An’. Dues are $10/year. Food Shelf items accepted. Potluck Friday, Dec. 10, at 11:30 am. A $5 gift exchange, items for shake dice game, punch, and goodies later. All at the Senior Center.
