Virginia Senior Center holding smear

VIRGINIA — The Virginia Senior Center is holding smear on Mondays and Wednesdays at noon. The cost is $3. Masks are required.

Hibbing Community Seniors limited opening set

HIBBING — The Hibbing Community Seniors craft group will meet on Monday, Oct. 12, to decide on details for what will be going on at the center. We will be opening for limited activities, crafts and exercise. There will be no cooking , cards, or left right center, at this time. For all who are coming up please enter from the front door, with a face mask. We will have hand sanitizer for your use. We will open at 9:30. A.m.

Hibbing Community Seniors quote of the week:

“What does age mean to you? Age is a number that has been set, that is called senior citizen. Growing old is something we all have to do, but growing up is optional. Age is dancing to your own beat. Stay safe.”

