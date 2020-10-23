Virginia Senior Center
The Virginia Senior Center is holding smear on Mondays and Wednesdays at noon. The cost is $3. Masks are required.
Tourist Center Seniors
Defensive Driving Classes Are Back! Our center serves as the home for Retired Highway Patrolman Mike Flatley’s defensive driving classes. We offer both the initial eight-hour course, as well as the four-hour refresher courses. The next open four-hour refresher classes will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, and from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov.19. To
register call Mr. Flatley at 218-750-3189.
Exercise and have fun with our Bone Bone Builders class. Bone Builders helps seniors with prevention and improvement of Osteoporosis. Bone Builders classes are each Monday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. Coffee and conversation to follow. Please call 218-262- 4166 to inquire.
The Tourist Center Senior Citizens will soon be voting on board seats opening in January 2021 for a 2-year term. We are looking for individuals who will commit to:
• Attending 1-2 meetings per month.
• Planning and participating in two to three fundraising events annually
• Participating in increasing memberships & promoting volunteer opportunities for both the Tourist Senior Center and the Hull Rust Mine View.
• Serving a minimum two-year term
• And has a passion, drive and energy to serve Hibbing and the surrounding communities through tourism, community, and a dedication to our senior population!
Please indicate your interest in being part of this working board by emailing Director Melissa A. Versich at hibbingtouristseniorcenter@gmail.com.
DEADLINE for interest is November 1, 2020.
Hibbing Community Senior Center-Memorial Building
We are having crafts every Monday from 9:30 a.m. until noon, All are welcome. We will be having an election of officers soon, come up and join us on Mondays to see what we are doing and see if you would like to be part of our friendly group. We also have exercise every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. All must enter from the front door and sanitize your hands at the stand in the front.
Hibbing Community Seniors quote of the week:
“As the snow started coming down today you could see how the air changes, you can feel and smell the cool crisp smell of winter on its way. The only thing I can say is that the cool air is coming too soon. Stay warm and stay safe.”
