Virginia Senior Center
The Virginia Senior Center is holding smear on Mondays and Wednesdays at noon. The cost is $3. Masks are required.
Tourist Center Seniors
The Tourist Center Senior Citizens will soon be voting on board seats opening in January 2021 for a 2-year term. We are looking for individuals who will commit to:
• Attending 1-2 meetings per month.
• Planning and participating in two to three fundraising events annually
• Participating in increasing memberships & promoting volunteer opportunities for both the Tourist Senior Center and the Hull Rust Mine View.
• Serving a minimum two-year term
• And has a passion, drive and energy to serve Hibbing and the surrounding communities through tourism, community, and a dedication to our senior population!
Please indicate your interest in being part of this working board by emailing Director Melissa A. Versich at hibbingtouristseniorcenter@gmail.com.
DEADLINE for interest is November 1, 2020.
Hibbing Community Senior Center-Memorial Building
We will be having crafts every Monday from 9:30 to noon. We also have exercise every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. All must enter from the front door and sanitize your hands at the stand in the front.
Hibbing Community Seniors quote of the week:
“The trees are about to lose their leaves, they just let them go. Just like us, we have to let bad things go. A fallen leaf is saying goodbye and waving as it falls to the ground. So, we have to let things go also. Stay safe.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.