Virginia Senior Center
The Virginia Senior Center is holding smear on Mondays and Wednesdays at noon. The cost is $3. Masks are required.
The Hibbing Tourist Center Senior Citizens
We Are Open...Our Tourist Senior gift shop is open Weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment at 218-262-4166. Due to Covid, we are open for senior activities, but they are limited at this time.
Recently widowed, divorced? Need to get out More? The Tourist Center Senior Citizens is proud to announce our new- Single Seniors Social Club! This is a social group for single seniors on the Iron Range. The club’s primary goal is to foster friendships and provide an ongoing stream of rewarding social and physical activities for single seniors! Please let us know you are interested at 218-262-4166.
Exercise and have fun with our Bone Bone Builders class. Bone Builders helps seniors with prevention and improvement of Osteoporosis. Bone Builders classes are each Monday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. Coffee and conversation to follow.
Hibbing Community Senior Center-Memorial Building
We are having crafts every Monday from 9:30 a.m. until noon. All are welcome. We also have exercise every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. We are also looking for new members to join us for some fun times, come up and see. WE also have a website on Facebook, where we are going to sell some of our craft items that we have made, great gift items. Go to Hibbing memorial building senior center. Take a look. All must enter from the front door and sanitize your hands at the stand in the front.
Hibbing Community quote of the week
“With Thanksgiving soon upon us and our fears of gathering with our families and friends, we have to think, what is best? We have to believe we will get through this and come out stronger. So, always remember to find the time to call or stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives. Stay safe.”
