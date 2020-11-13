Virginia Senior Center
The Virginia Senior Center is holding smear on Mondays and Wednesdays at noon. The cost is $3. Masks are required.
Hibbing Tourist Center Seniors
Defensive Driving Classes Are Back! Our center serves as the home for Retired Highway Patrolman Mike Flatley’s defensive driving classes. We offer both the initial eight-hour course, as well as the four-hour refresher courses. The next open four-hour refresher classes will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov.19. To register call Mr. Flatley at 218-750-3189.
Exercise and have fun with our Bone Bone Builders class. Bone Builders helps seniors with prevention and improvement of Osteoporosis. Bone Builders classes are each Monday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. Coffee and conversation to follow. Please call 218-262- 4166 to inquire.
Hibbing Community Senior Center-Memorial Building
We are having crafts every Monday from 9:30 a.m. until noon. All are welcome. We also have exercise every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. All must enter from the front door and sanitize your hands at the stand in the front.
Hibbing Community quote of the week
“They say don’t think so much about a problem. For when you get done thinking about it, the problem wasn’t even there in the first place. Sit back, relax and think of only good things to say. Stay safe.”
