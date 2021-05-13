HIbbing Community Senior Center is located in the Hibbing Memorial Building located at 400 E. 23rd St.
Monday — Crafts at 9:30 a.m., bring your own project or work with us on ours; cards at noon. We are looking for Bridge card players. Please call 218-263-5770 and leave your name and phone number.
Tuesday — Exercise at 10 a.m; cards at 1 p.m.; First and third Tuesday of the month will be Ladies Game Day beginning at noon
Thursday — Exercise at 10 a.m.
All are welcome to come and join us. We are looking for people who like to sew and cut for new items we are working on. Membership is $5 a year. Now where can you go for five dollars a year?
The Memorial Building Senior Center will not be open on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31.
Hibbing Community Senior Center quote of the week
“Do you have enough in you to be good, be smart, be strong, be kind, be brave and beautiful. Now you think, yes I am and even more. I will always be enough for what I want to be. Stay safe.”
Senior news is printed on Fridays. Does your senior center have activities or an event coming up? Send your senior center events to cdickson@mesabitribune.com.
