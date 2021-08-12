Mountain Iron Senior Citizens Building
Downtown Mountain Iron on Main Street
For more information call 218-735-8581
Meetings of the Senior Club will be held at 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month. All seniors are welcome to join us. Dues are $5 a year.
Hibbing Tourist Center Senior Citizens
The Hibbing Tourist Center Senior Citizens is looking for volunteers. Have a few hours a week to spend volunteering at Hull Rust Mine View? No experience necessary. The mine view is open 7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call the Tourist Center at 218-262-4166 or come to the mine view and visit with one of the volunteers.
Hibbing Community Senior Center
Hibbing Memorial Building
400 E. 23rd St.
Monday — Crafts at 9:30 a.m., bring your own project to work on or work on projects with us.
Tuesday — Exercise is at 10 a.m. All men and women are welcome to come and join us.
On the first and third Tuesday of the month is Ladies Game Day, and we start playing at noon.
On the second Tuesday we are playing Bingo starting at noon, no outside food or drink allowed. $1 at door to play and 100% payout. We play 10 games for $3. On the fourth Tuesday we play a game called game of choice day.
Thursday — Exercise at 10 a.m.
We are starting something new called pattern exchange. If you have any craft, knitting, or quilting books you no longer want, we have a book exchange. You bring in your old or new books, look at the ones we have and exchange them at the same time you can have coffee. Come on Mondays starting at 10 a.m. until noon. Hope to see you then.
All are welcome to come and join us. We are looking for Bridge card players, please call 218-263-5770 and leave your name and phone number. We are looking for people who like to sew and cut projects we are working on. We have many items to look at up there. Baby blankets, walker bags, and utility bags for everything you need for shopping, and many more items.
We are going to start our rock painting and decorating class, you can do many things on rocks. Please call 218-263-5770 for more info.
Membership is $5 a year. Want some fun? Join. Call 218-263-5770 for more information.
Hibbing Community Senior Center quote of the week
“Today, let yourself just be uncertain. You don’t have to fix everything. You don’t have to solve everything, and you can still relax and wonder of the wild changing of things going on. Stay safe.”
Virginia Senior Center
Center is open Monday-Friday 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. except on Tuesdays, closes at 2 p.m. Pool room is open the same. Bingo and Business Meeting starting in September.
Monday, Wednesday and Saturday — Smear at noon, cost is $3 for 6 games.
2nd and 4th Tuesday — Stamp Club at 11 a.m.
Friday — Hand & Foot cards at 1 p.m. with coffee an’. Dues are $10/year.
Food Shelf items accepted. Sign up by Wednesday, July 14, at the Senior Center for a pizza party to be held Friday, July 16, at 11:30 a.m. Members only, free of charge.
Senior news is printed on Fridays. Does your senior center have activities or an event coming up? Send your senior center events to cdickson@mesabitribune.com.
