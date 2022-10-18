Tourist Center Senior Citizens, INC.
1202 E. Howard Street, Hibbing
218-262-4166
Recently widowed, divorced? Need to get out More? Join us for the Single Seniors Social Club! This is a social group for single seniors on the Iron Range. The club’s primary goal is to foster friendships and provide an ongoing stream of rewarding social and physical activities for single seniors! The Club meets every Wednesday from 1130a- 1p at the Tourist Senior Center. The group also participates in dinners, movies, and other fun activities. For more info- call 218-262-4166.
Consider yourself technologically challenged? We can help with your cell phone, I-pad or laptop computer. Our Tech Specialist- Juliana Erickson will guide you through basic instruction. Bring your cell phone, I-pad or any mobile device for assistance. Our next Tech Lab is: Monday, October 31, from- 12-2 p.m. Call ahead to reserve your 20 minute time block. 218-262-4166.
Get Healthy & have fun with our RSVP Bone Bone Builders class! Bone Builders is a group exercise training program that was created for adults that are interested in preventing and reducing osteoporosis. Classes are each Monday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. at 1202 E Howard Street. Please call 218-262-4166 to inquire. Space is limited.
Join us for Old World Cooking & Baking-We make & sell pasties, sarmas and poticas. If you are interested in learning how to create any of these tasty, delightful treats- please call ahead to secure a spot to cook/bake with us! This is a fun & social outing for anyone involved! Sign up at 218-262-4166.
Looking to get out and socialize through GAMES? Our center offers all of the following games and activities for seniors: Canasta Tuesday Card Club, Cribbage, Dime Bingo, and Mahjong- Both new players and seasoned players are always welcome! Stop by the center to pick up a schedule or call for details 218- 262-4166.
Get ready to kick up your heels with Shirley- and get an awesome workout! Fall Line Dancing is back! Join us every Friday from 1p- 2:30p!
If you need help with relaxation, strength and flexibility- Join us for Friday Senior YOGA with our certified instructor- Angela. Call ahead for dates and times 218-262-4166.
A Defensive Driving REFRESHER class (for those who have previously taken the initial 8-hr course) will be presented by retired Highway Patrol Officer Bryan Carey on the following dates and times:
Tuesday, October 25, from 5-9p
Friday, November 18, from 9a-1p
Tuesday, January 17, from 5-9p
Tuesday, February 28, from 5-9p
Cost of the class is $15. Call 218-262-4166 to register.
Stop by our new “RED ORE GIFT SHOPPES”- located at the Tourist Senior Center & Hull Rust Mine View! Don’t forget your sarmas, pasties and potica! We open for private appointments- call to reserve your time- 218-262-4166.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
Every Monday: Bone Builders exercise class & coffee- 10-11:30am.; Cribbage 630-9pm. $3 for the evening
Every Tuesday: Canasta Card Club- 10a-3pm
Every Wednesday: Bone Builders exercise class & coffee- 10-11:30am.; Single Senior Social Club- 11:30- 1p
First and third Thursdays each month: Dime Bingo 12-3p. Bring your own snacks. Coffee is free!
Every Thursday: Mahjong Chinese Tile Game 9:30a- 11:30a
Every Friday: Line Dancing with Shirley- 1p-2:30p
Selected Fridays: Yoga with Angela- 10-11a call ahead - 218-262-4166
—
Hibbing Community Senior Center
Hibbing Memorial Building
400 E. 23rd St.
Hibbing Community Senior Center located at the Hibbing Memorial Building at 400 E. 23rd St.
We have a walking class in the Memorial Building. We walk from 9 to 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. Please enter from the front door.
MONDAY-Crafts at 9:30 a.m. work with us on our projects, or you can bring your own to work on and share your information with us, or if you need help on a project feel free to come up and see if we can help.
TUESDAY- Exercise Bone Building class starts at 10 a.m. All MEN and Women are welcome to come and join us, you want a great class to join this is it. This class is for Building strength in your bones.
TUESDAY- all TUESDAY except the third TUESDAY starting at 12 noon we will have game day, we will play many different games including card games,and if you have a game you want to share come up and show us.
On the third Tuesday we will have Bingo starting at 12 noon, no outside food or drinks are allowed. $1.00 at door to play and 100 % payout. We play 10 games for $3.00 and begin at noon. We always have a light lunch we will be serving at minimum cost.
THURSDAY- Exercise at 10 a.m. We always have coffee after every event and maybe a snack or two.
We have shopping up here also baby blankets, walker bags, or a utility bag, microwave bowl holders, memory bears, and many others to choose from. We also have a lending library for you to enjoy.
Membership is only $10.00 a year, now where can you go to have some fun for $10.00 a year.
We also have pool tables for you to enjoy during our center hours.
Call 218-263-5770 and leave a message if no one answers for any question you may have.
—
Mountain Iron Senior Citizens Building
The Mountain Iron Senior Citizens group is having a busy fall. The club meets the 2nd and 4th Monday of each month at 1 p.m. Bingo is played following the meetings. On Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Yoga class is held, and on Tuesdays and Thursdays a regular exercise session is led at 10:30 a.m.
—
Virginia Senior Center
Center is open Monday-Friday 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., except on Tuesdays, closes at 2 p.m. Pool room is open the same. Starting in October - 2nd and 4th Thursday: Bingo at 1 p.m. with coffee an’. Cost is $1.00 per card for 15 games. Open to the public. 3rd Thursday - Business Meeting at 1 pm. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday - Smear at noon, cost is $3 for 6 games. 1st & 3rd Tuesday - Stamp and Craft Club at 11am. Friday - Hand & Foot cards at 1 p.m. with Coffee An’. Dues are $10/year.
—
Chisholm Senior Center News
The center is open at 9 a.m. on Monday through Thursday.
Cost is $5 for the membership, open to ages 50 and up.
You can mail your membership in to Chisholm Senior Citizen Center, 319 West Lake St. Chisholm, MN 55719.
Stop by for ladies coffee on Monday and Wednesday around 9:30 or so.
Pool playing every day.
Jerry is available on Tuesday for your tech questions.
Does your senior center have activities or an event coming up? Send your senior center events to cdickson@mesabitribune.com.
