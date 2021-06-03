The Hibbing Community Senior Center is in the Hibbing Memorial Building at 400 E. 23rd St.
Monday — Crafts at 9:30 a.m., bring your own project to work on or work on projects with us. We have many projects going at one time. We are also looking for some Bridge card players. Please call 218-263-5770 and leave your name and phone number.
Tuesday — Exercise is at 10 a.m. All men and women are welcome to come and join us.
On the first and third Tuesday of the month is Ladies Game Day, and we start playing at noon. The other Tuesday we play many different games, so come and join in and that is noon.
Thursday — Exercise at 10 a.m.
All are welcome to come and join us. We are looking for people who like to sew and cut projects we are working on. We have many items to look at up there. Baby blankets, walker bags, and utility bags for everything you need for shopping and many more.
Membership is $5 a year. Now where can you go for five dollars a year?
Hibbing Community Senior Center quote of the week
“June is here again, so let the sun shine, the light wind blow and the mist dampen the ground. This is when we say “here comes the sun” and we say “it’s great.” Enjoy what we have been given. Stay safe.”
