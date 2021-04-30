Hibbing Community Senior Center-Memorial Building

Well hello friends of the Memorial Building Senior Center!! We are once again open for fun but of course there are some changes for now.

Monday — Crafts at 9:30 a.m., bring your own project or work with us on ours; cards at 1 p.m.

Tuesday — Exercise at 10 a.m; cards at 1 p.m.; First and third Tuesday of the month will be Ladies Game Day beginning at 1 p.m.

Thursday — Exercise at 10 a.m.

All are welcome to come and join us. We are looking for people who like to sew and cut for new items we are working on. Membership is $5 a year. Now where can you go for five dollars a year?

Hibbing Community Senior Center quote of the week

“What are your plans today? Just remember to sign and listen, laugh and breathe in the fresh air. Be the person who will be there for their fun, their joy and their moments that will create memories for you both. Stay safe .”

Senior news is printed on Fridays. Does your senior center have activities or an event coming up? Send your senior center events to cdickson@mesabitribune.com.

