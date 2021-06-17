Mountain Iron Senior Citizens Building
Downtown Mountain Iron on Main Street
For more information call 218-735-8581
Meetings of the Senior Club will be held at 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month. All seniors are welcome to join us. Dues are $5 a year.
The Hibbing Community Senior Center is in the Hibbing Memorial Building at 400 E. 23rd St.
Monday — Crafts at 9:30 a.m., bring your own project to work on or work on projects with us. We have many projects going at one time. We are also looking for some Bridge card players. Please call 218-263-5770 and leave your name and phone number.
Tuesday — Exercise is at 10 a.m. All men and women are welcome to come and join us.
On the first and third Tuesday of the month is Ladies Game Day, and we start playing at noon. The other Tuesday we play many different games, so come and join in at noon.
Thursday — Exercise at 10 a.m.
All are welcome to come and join us. We are looking for people who like to sew and cut projects we are working on. We have many items to look at up there. Baby blankets, walker bags, and utility bags for everything you need for shopping and many more.
Membership is $5 a year.
Hibbing Community Senior Center quote of the week
“We all complain about the weather in one way or another. I am glad that it is cold enough to complain about how cold it is. Now I am glad that it is finally hot enough to complain about how hot it is. Can we ever go a week without complaining about something? Challenge yourself to try. Stay safe.”
Senior news is printed on Fridays. Does your senior center have activities or an event coming up? Send your senior center events to cdickson@mesabitribune.com.
