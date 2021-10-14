Mountain Iron Senior Citizens Building
Downtown Mountain Iron on Main Street
For more information call 218-735-8581
Meetings of the Senior Club will be held at 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month. All seniors are welcome to join us. Dues are $5 a year.
Buhl-Kinney Sr. Center serving stew
Come and join friends and neighbors for a hearty beef stew dinner (includes salad, rolls and dessert) at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at the Buhl-Kinney Senior Center. Cost is $8. Children under 12 $4. Call for reservations by Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 218-258-3978. Take outs available-call to reserve. Split the pot tickets will be sold. Everyone is welcome.
Hibbing Community Senior Center
Hibbing Memorial Building
400 E. 23rd St.
Monday — Crafts at 9:30 a.m., bring your own project to work on or work on projects with us.
Tuesday — Exercise is at 10 a.m. All men and women are welcome to come and join us.
On the first and third Tuesday of the month is Ladies Game Day. We play left-right-center and we start playing at noon.
On the second Tuesday we are playing Bingo starting at noon, no outside food or drink allowed. $1 at door to play and 100% payout. We play 10 games for $3, begins at noon. On the fourth Tuesday we play a game called game of choice day.
Thursday — Exercise at 10 a.m.
All are welcome to come and join us. We are looking for Bridge card players, please call 218-263-5770 and leave your name and phone number. We are looking for people who like to sew and cut projects we are working on. We have many items to look at up there. Baby blankets, walker bags, and utility bags for everything you need for shopping, and many more items.
Membership is $5 a year. Want some fun? Join. Call 218-263-5770 for more information.
Hibbing Community Senior Center quote of the week
“Life isn’t all about finding yourself, life is also about finding about who you are and what you can do for others also. Life is about creating yourself to do the best you can do, and be proud of who you are. Stay safe.”
Virginia Senior Center
Center is open Monday-Friday 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., except on Tuesdays, closes at 2 p.m. Pool room is open the same. NO Bingo until further notice. Starting in September — 3rd Thursday — Business Meeting at 1 pm.
Monday, Wednesday and Saturday — Smear at noon, cost is $3 for 6 games.
First and third Tuesday — Stamp and Craft Club at 11 a.m.
Friday — Hand & Foot cards at 1 p.m. with Coffee An’
Dues are $10/year. Food Shelf items accepted.
Chisholm Senior Center News
The center is open at 9 a.m. on Monday through Thursday.
A membership drive and pizza party is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Cost is $5 for the membership, open to ages 50 and up.
Please call 218-254-7927 to reserve for the pizza party included with a paid membership.
If you aren’t able to attend the pizza party, you can mail your membership in to Chisholm Senior Citizen Center, 319 West Lake St. Chisholm, MN 55719.
Stop by for ladies coffee on Monday and Wednesday around 9:30 or so.
Pool playing every day.
Jerry is available on Tuesday for your tech questions.
Senior news is printed on Fridays. Does your senior center have activities or an event coming up? Send your senior center events to cdickson@mesabitribune.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.