Mountain Iron Senior Citizens Building
Downtown Mountain Iron on Main Street
For more information call 218-735-8581
Meetings of the Senior Club will be held at 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month. All seniors are welcome to join us. Dues are $5 a year.
The Senior Citizen's Building on Main street in downtown Mountain Iron will be busy in July. As Mt. Iron is celebrating the 4th of July on Monday, July 5th, the Senior Citizens will be serving "coffee-an" at 8:30 a.m. and after the parade. On the 2nd and 4th Mondays, there will be Club meetings including playing Bingo at 1 p.m. The Senior Card club will play "Smear" every Tuesday afternoon at 12:30 p.m.The "Tops" members meet with a weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. every Wednesday.
These get-togethers are open to all Seniors. Please join us.
The Hibbing Community Senior Center is in the Hibbing Memorial Building at 400 E. 23rd St.
Monday -Crafts at 9:30, bring your own project to work on or work on projects with us.We have many projects going at one time. We are also looking for some Bridge card players. Please call 218-263-5770 and leave your name and phone number.
Tuesday- Exercise is at 10 a.m. All men and women are welcome to come and join us. So now is the time to pick yourself up and join our exercise team.
The first and third Tuesday of the month is Ladies Game Day, and we start playing at noon. On the other Tuesday we play many different games, so come and join in and that is also at noon.
Thursday- Exercise at 10 a.m.
We are going to start a rock painting class, we will provide everything you need, date to follow soon, call 218263-5775 for more information. We are also starting an age to age project for our young and young at heart people. We are also thinking about some cooking coming soon up there. All are welcome to come and join us. We are looking for people who like to sew and cut projects we are working on. We have many items to look at up there. Baby blankets, walker bags, and utility bags for everything you need for shopping, and many more. If you are new to town and want to have some fun and meet some cool people come up and join us.
Membership is $5 a year. Now where can you go for five dollars a year?
Hibbing Community Senior Center quote of the week
This is the month where we all say freedom is never a one generation plan. We are all responsible for keeping our freedom protected and handing it down to do the same.
Senior news is printed on Fridays. Does your senior center have activities or an event coming up? Send your senior center events to cdickson@mesabitribune.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.