Well hello friends of the Memorial Building Senior Center!! We are once again open for fun but of course there are some changes for now.

Monday — Crafts at 9:30 a.m., bring your own project or work with us on ours; cards at 1 p.m. We are looking for Bridge card players. Please call 218-263-5770 and leave your name and phone number.

Tuesday — Exercise at 10 a.m; cards at 1 p.m.; First and third Tuesday of the month will be Ladies Game Day beginning at 1 p.m.

Thursday — Exercise at 10 a.m.

All are welcome to come and join us. We are looking for people who like to sew and cut for new items we are working on. Membership is $5 a year. Now where can you go for five dollars a year?

Hibbing Community Senior Center quote of the week

“May is here, so maybe we should say everyday may not be the best for me. But, maybe we could also say that this May there is something good in every day for me. Always think positive. Stay safe.”

Senior news is printed on Fridays. Does your senior center have activities or an event coming up? Send your senior center events to cdickson@mesabitribune.com. Hibbing Community Senior Center-Memorial Building

