HIBBING—The Hibbing Foundation and its ‘Family of Funds’ has impacted the community throughout the years by awarding over 1,750 grants totaling nearly $2.8 million.
The Hibbing Foundation is proud to announce its 2023 grant recipients. Fourteen projects received grants totaling $40,200.
We are sincerely grateful to ALL donors, throughout the years, who have supported the Hibbing Foundation and its mission.
Giving to the Hibbing Foundation is Making Your Money Work for Hibbing. . .forever.
Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland: to support the Boys and Girls Club of Hibbing. This $5,000 grant was made possible by the Hibbing High School Foundation of Hibbing Foundation.
City of Hibbing—Hibbing Public Library: to support the Summer Reading Program for 2023—“Find Your Voice.” This $5,000 grant was made possible by the Bruno and Sylvia Perell Family Hibbing Foundation Fund and the Dr. Benjamin P. Owens Hibbing High School Legacy Foundation.
City of Hibbing—Hibbing Fire/EMS Dept.: to support the Active Shooter/Hostile Event Personal Protective Equipment project. This $4,000 grant was made possible by the June B. Hendrickson Academic Competition Fund of Hibbing Foundation and the Dr. Benjamin P. Owens Hibbing High School Legacy Foundation.
City of Hibbing—Hibbing Police Department: to support the City of Hibbing Police Department—National Night Out event, 2023. This $400 grant was made possible by the Robert L. “Butch” Hamre Fund of Hibbing Foundation.
Hibbing Public Access Television: general support—2023. This $250 grant was made possible by the Hibbing Foundation General Endowment Fund.
Independent School District #701—Community Education: to support the Hibbing Foundation’s 30th Anniversary and 100th Anniversary of the construction of the Hibbing High School Auditorium. This 2-hour variety show will feature Aaron Brown and Karl Jacob (Power of the Wilderness) on stage at HHS Auditorium on October 14, 2023. This $12,500 grant was made possible by Hibbing Foundation General Endowment Fund.
THIS SHOW IS FREE TO THE PUBLIC. COME CELEBRATE WITH US!!
Independent School District #701—Hibbing Public Schools: to support the Legionville Safety Patrol’s Camp at the Lincoln Elementary School. This $1,000 grant was made possible by the John & Katherine Boentje Family Hibbing Foundation Fund.
Iron Range Partnership for Sustainability: to support the Hibbing Farmer’s Market—Power of Produce for Youth and Seniors. This $1,000 grant was made possible by the Carl M. and Dolores M. D’Aquila Family Fund of Hibbing Foundation and the Linda Forti Hibbing Foundation Fund.
Mesaba Concert Association — general support for the MCA 2023 Concert Season. This $250 grant was made possible by the John and Nancy Ryan Family Hibbing Foundation Fund.
Mid-Range Honor Guard, Inc.: to help support the Transportation Vehicle Upgrade—Running Boards project. This $1,500 grant was made possible by the Hibbing Foundation General Endowment Fund, Bruno and Sylvia Perell Hibbing Foundation Fund, John and Katherine Boentje Family Hibbing Foundation Fund, and the Dr. Benjamin P. Owens Hibbing High School Legacy Foundation.
Minnesota Discovery Center: to support of the Youth Mental Health Day 3-day event / Hibbing School District transportation project at Minnesota Discovery Center. This $2,500 grant was made possible by the Dr. Benjamin P. Owens Hibbing High School Legacy Foundation and Hibbing High School Foundation of Hibbing Foundation.
North St. Louis County 4-H/Regents of the University of Minnesota: to support the North St. Louis County
4-H Summer Opportunity Scholarships—Hibbing residents. This $1,000 grant was made possible by the Robert L. “Butch” Hamre Fund of Hibbing Foundation and the Hibbing High School Foundation of Hibbing Foundation.
North Star Foundation of the Mesaba Incorporated: to support Arts in the Park -2023 / The Tree of Life. This $800 grant was made possible by the Range Artists Association Fund.
Project Care Free Clinic: to help provide basic medical care to uninsured and underinsured individuals and families at Hibbing Project Care. This $5,000 grant was made possible by the Hibbing High School Foundation of Hibbing Foundation, James H. Ryan Family Hibbing Foundation Fund, and The Jeno F. and Lois Mae Paulucci Fund of Hibbing Foundation.
To learn more about the Hibbing Foundation, please call 218.262.4212 or follow us on Facebook.
Contributions can be mailed to POB 304, Hibbing, MN. 55746. The Hibbing Foundation office is located at 515 East Howard Street, Hibbing,
