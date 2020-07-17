“Do you ever just relax and look up to the sky, and the clouds are moving around? As you look up there what do you see? Is it a animal, space ship, or just a cloud. Let your imagination go and just relax, and you will see many forms of different items. The clouds are telling you a story, and what are they saying, as they look down on you are is: Hey, look that one is shaped like a person. Stay safe.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments