“As the wind is blowing and whistling through the trees, it will bring back the days when we were all young. As we listen to the wind we wonder what direction is it coming from. Is this a good day to go fishing, a walk, or just sit and watch the wind blow around us. We cannot direct the wind on which way to blow, but maybe we can change our plans if it is blowing too hard. Always think about the wind and how it can change our life. Stay safe.”

