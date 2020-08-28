“Our days of staying home and trying to distance ourselves from other people is making many lonely. We need some motivation in our lives. You only have control over three things in your life, the thoughts you are thinking, the images you are seeing in your mind, and the actions that you can take. So take some action even if it means sitting outside and waving to people as they go by. Always stay safe.”

