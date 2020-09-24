“What does winning mean to you? Is it a contest, the lottery, a drawing or a sports game, whatever it is you want to win. The lottery and the drawing are just luck to see your numbers or your name called in a drawing. A contest is the determination, you have to do your best to win. A sports game they say win or lose, just do your best. Is the best all you have? Anything you do is a game, you play for fantastic stakes, and you’re in competition with others. If you want to win, you have to learn how to play. Just like life, there are rules and if you work hard, you might win what you want. Stay safe.”
