When Melissa Versich first walked into the Hibbing Tourist Center Senior Citizens, she was hopeful and excited about the future. She had just relocated back to Hibbing and been hired as the new Director of the center. Her mind began racing with plans to improve the center! “I started painting almost immediately, and trying to come up with a new layout for the lobby and gift shop.” As part of that face-lift, someone suggested she reach out to Hibbing resident, Hope Renskers. Renskers was well known in the community as a teacher, visionary and artist. According to Renskers, “I remember I walked in and said, what are you trying to do here?” Versich told Renskers, “Can you paint a logo on the wall for me?” After asking permission to be honest, Renskers told Versich, you need a vision and a plan and that she would love to join her! She went on to discuss how when she visits different cities, she always frequents the tourist centers, and she knew this was an incredible opportunity! This was an occasion that would require a large vision, and developing a large vision is exactly how the center continues to evolve! It was the Spring of 2017, and between Versich and Renskers- a dream team was created to bring the vision into a reality!
Besides Renskers, Director Versich has five other members of her gift boutique “dream team.” Hibbing residents, Irene Sundvall, Sue Vidmar and LeAnn Bartol. Chisholm resident Billy Temple assists as the head of maintenance and grounds at the center. The newest member to the team is Shari Erickson of Hibbing. Each team member has vital strengths they bring to the table as the team works to improve the visibility and uniqueness of the center. “We definitely are a rare non-profit organization, Versich says. The Tourist Center Senior Citizens serves as a senior center, a tourist center and a community center of sorts. “I feel our service focus here is threefold: seniors, tourists and the community in general.” The center hosts senior activities, exercise classes, defensive driving classes, technology labs, tax help, and more! The gift boutique/lobby serves tourists and locals with gift items, brochures, and old world foods such as potica, pasty and sarma! “I am so blessed to have this amazing group committed to our little non- profit, Versich says! This dream team also serves as the creative minds behind the Hull Rust Mine View gift shop as well.
The initial plan for the Tourist Senior Center gift shop was to focus more on tourism, with a feature on the uniqueness of Hibbing. The team agreed to focus on the “themes” of Hibbing such as The Town that moved, Bob Dylan, mining, and the history of Hibbing. Renskers also created a “Wall of Fame,” of famous Hibbing citizens. Top sellers for the center are sarmas, with pasties coming in a close second. According to Versich, the center also has an Old World cooking and baking club led by Donna Wilcox and Shirley Samson of Hibbing. The center is always looking for volunteers to help cook and bake with this extremely talented kitchen dream team! Volunteering in the kitchen is a great way to learn how to create those old creations of ancestors and keep the traditions alive at home within Iron Range families.
Since taking over as Director in April 2017- Versich and her teams have completely renovated the center. Among the projects completed: new furnace & air conditioner, stove, windows, roof, parking lot, landscaping and a beautiful garden created by Judith Johnson, along with Mike & Mary Fay and Roz Staniger. New signage has appeared as well compliments of L & M Radiator. Thanks to Lowe’s, the center was repainted a couple summers ago to that rusty red color that goes well with the mining focus in Hibbing. The most recent projects were completed about six months ago and include new flooring throughout the building, new bathrooms and a renovation of the office area- all done through partnership with the Carpet Plaza in Hibbing. Versich discussed the amazing partners that have contributed to the renovation of the building including: Owens Family Charitable Foundation, St. Louis County - CDBG GRANT, St. Louis County- CARES ACT FUNDS, IRRRB- Culture & Tourism Grant, AEOA, Dr. Jan & Dr. Larry Baldwin, Cleveland Cliffs, ArcelorMittal, the HIbbing Foundation, the Blandin Foundation, the City of Hibbing and the Iron Range Tourism Bureau. “Each of these incredible partners have been key to bringing our vision into a reality, we are so grateful for all of them!”
As the dream teams continue to work diligently at the center, they prepare for their next big fundraising event-The Spring Fling Vendor Show on Saturday, May 1st- MAY DAY! “Please visit us, even if you have been here before- this is a grand reopening, Renskers adds. The gift shop area has once again had a face-lift and this time it’s become more of a “boutique.” Renskers and Erickson took the lead in finding new display items to create a new shopping feel to the center. This boutique is evident with the addition of all natural items from Haigh’s Bee Farm. These items include lotion bars, lip balm, body butter, body polish and hand crafted soaps! Fresh honey and syrup also lines the shelves. The team’s goal was to feature local items that can’t be found anywhere else. Items that both locals and tourists will love! With Mother’s Day coming up, the gift boutique will also feature beautiful gift boxes for sale from Haigh’s Honey Farm! Besides the newly renovated gift boutique, this event will also host local vendors showcasing their items, food tasting and a personal shopping opportunity.
For those wondering about the Hull Rust Mine View- Versich reports the opening date will be Friday, May 21. Volunteers are still needed at the Hull Rust Mine View, and the large group of mine view volunteers are a dream team of their own! This dream team is made up of cashiers, local historians, one geologist and several former miners~all fans of the mines with a keen understanding of the importance of mining and how it continues to support the quality of life on the Iron Range. There is always a special request for retired miners to join the Hull Rust dream team to work as information officers! Retired miners are wonderful at explaining the mining process to both locals and tourists.
Looking back to April of 2017, Versich could have never imagined the road ahead and all of the talented and selfless individuals who have brought the vision into a reality. Versich reports, “We’re not done yet, as long as I have my dream teams, we look forward to continuing to improve both the Tourist Senior Center and Hull Rust Mine View – the hidden gems we must continue to showcase for our amazing town and community!
The Tourist Center Senior Citizens is located at 1202 E Howard street in Hibbing, across from the courthouse. Regular business hours are Monday- Friday from 10am to 3pm. The center is also open by appointment so if family or classmates are coming to town- don’t hesitate to book your personal opening at 218-262-4166. The Hull Rust Mine View will open Friday, May 21 and be open through September 30. Open every day from 9a- 5p. If you are interested in volunteering- please email-hibbingtouristseniorcenter@gmail.com or find us on facebook- @hibbingtouristcenter.
