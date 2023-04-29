ARTISTS!…..Only one Fee to Participate….

COOK—During the annual Spring Art Expo (SAE) in Cook, MN the only fee for artists & craftsmen to display and sell will be the $15 registration fee for members of Northwoods Friends of the Arts or a $30 registration fee for non-members. You may see “membership” and “Spring Art Expo” for information at the website, www.nwfamn.org. The Gallery is located at 210 S. River St..

