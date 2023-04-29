COOK—During the annual Spring Art Expo (SAE) in Cook, MN the only fee for artists & craftsmen to display and sell will be the $15 registration fee for members of Northwoods Friends of the Arts or a $30 registration fee for non-members. You may see “membership” and “Spring Art Expo” for information at the website, www.nwfamn.org. The Gallery is located at 210 S. River St..
From June 7th to June 23rd artists are invited to display and or sell their work at NWFA Gallery and take home the entire proceeds from the sale.
—
Art Class: Watercolor “Pouring” Workshop
COOK—Have you ever wanted to just pour the paint on a canvas to create a painting? Well, Linda Smith will present a one day workshop on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. teaching two methods of “pouring” using watercolor at Northwoods Friends of the Arts Gallery in Cook, MN at 210 S. River St. (next to DreamWeaver Spa and Salon).
To register for this class call Alberta at 218 666-2153 or email NWFA at nwfamn.org@gmail.com. The cost of the class is $15 for NWFA members and $20 for non-members. There is a specialty supply fee of $3.00 which will be paid to artist/teacher, Linda Smith, at the time of the workshop.
The supplies needed for the class are normal watercolor supplies including: spray bottle
masking fluid
2-3 pieces of paper (9x10 or 9x12): (Arches holds up best)
Scrubber (whatever you use)
3 tubes of paint, Red, Yellow, Blue or ?
Linda Smith will provide Alizorin Crimson, Azo Yellow & Ultramarine blue.
Old bath towel
A bag to bring wet towel home
Northwoods Friends of the Arts is a non-profit membership arts organization located in Cook near Hwy 53. Memberships cost $25 which helps pay the expenses of the gallery, NWFA, inspiring, nurturing & celebrating the arts. Membership allows artists to display and sell their artwork and attend classes at a discounted rate. See more information on FaceBook, Instagram and on the website, www.nwfamn.org.
—
Charity Linen Drive
CHISHOLM—The Quilter’s Group at the Faith Lutheran Church of Chisholm is in need of old/used sheets, pillowcases, and cotton fabric to construct quilts for charities. Donations can be dropped off at the Buhl Public Library, 400 Jones Avenue in Buhl, during regular business hours of 10am—6pm, Monday—Friday. Donations need to be bagged and labeled “Church Quilters” for ease in collection.
You may also bring them to Faith Lutheran Church—302 First Avenue SW, Chisholm MN on Thursdays from 9:00am to 12:00pm.
