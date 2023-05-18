East Side Neighbors garage sales coming up

SWAN LAKE/PENGILLY—Swan Lake Pengilly “Saturday Sales” will be held Saturday, June 3. Miles and miles of garage sales! Look for neon ribbons on mailboxes. MAPS will be available at Pengilly businesses and Lone Pine Hall (15151 Town Hall Rd). Sloppy Joe lunch along with bars, soda and coffee served at the Hall by East Side Neighbors, who use the proceeds for community service.

