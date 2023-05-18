SWAN LAKE/PENGILLY—Swan Lake Pengilly “Saturday Sales” will be held Saturday, June 3. Miles and miles of garage sales! Look for neon ribbons on mailboxes. MAPS will be available at Pengilly businesses and Lone Pine Hall (15151 Town Hall Rd). Sloppy Joe lunch along with bars, soda and coffee served at the Hall by East Side Neighbors, who use the proceeds for community service.
Proceeds from events like these are put back into our communities via scholarships, donations to food shelves and other outreach organizations to support individuals and families in need.
—
Garden Club hosting summer bus trip
On Monday June 12 the Chisholm Hibbing Garden Club is hosting a summer bus trip to the Winter, Wis., Greenhouses & Gardens! Members of the Chisholm Hibbing Garden Club & the public are welcome! It is 10% discount day at the greenhouse!
The bus costs $50 for non-Chisholm Hibbing Garden Club members and you are responsible for your own lunch in Hayward. The bus will DEPART from the Hibbing Memorial Bldg, 400 E 23rd St., East lot at 7:00 am. At 7:30 we will pick up passengers at the intersection of Hwys 53 & 37. (5 minute stop). We will arrive back at the Memorial Building at approximately 7:20 pm.
For more information and to register call Helen Thran 218 262-3974.
—
Senior Center accepting donations
VIRGINIA—The Virginia Senior Center is accepting clothing, furniture, & Bric a Brac from members and the public Monday-Friday, 9 am to noon until Monday, June 5th for their rummage sale to be held at the Center June 7, 8 and 9th, 7:30 am—4:30 pm, at 511 Chestnut Street.
—
All Class Reunion set
BUHL—Buhl All Class Reunion June 29th 30th and July 1st….All former classmates invited. No invitations sent. See Facebook page under Buhl Bulldog for more info.
—
VHS Class of 03’ reunion coming
VIRGINIA—VHS Class of 2003 will be holding a 20-year reunion on June 17, 2023. The 100 block of Chestnut Street will be blocked off from 5-8 PM. Go Figur’s mobile food experience will be there along with entertainment. For more information see the VHS Class of 2003 Facebook page or contact Brad
