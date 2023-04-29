buck lake

Nashwauk Area Community Fund Board Members and Buck Lake Community Improvement Club.

The Buck Lake Improvement Club took on an ambitious project of updating and repairing the Buck Lake Community softball field, parking lot/driveway, fencing and electrical system. They were awarded a $5,000 grant in November 2022 from the Nashwauk Area Community Fund to help with their effort. With this grant, and others, they hope to again offer and support youth softball and baseball activities while providing a safe and enjoyable experience to all that use the facility. The softball park is located off Buck Lake Road in Nashwauk.

The Nashwauk Area Community Fund (NACF) is a community-based fund providing discretionary grants to projects and initiatives in the Nashwauk area to improve the quality of life for local citizens and provide a way for citizens and businesses to give to their local community. This fund serves nonprofit organizations in Nashwauk, Keewatin, Nashwauk Township, Buck Lake, Pengilly, Goodland and Swan Lake areas. For more information about the Nashwauk Area Community Fund, or to donate, you can go to their website at www.nashwaukfund.org.

