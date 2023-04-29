The Buck Lake Improvement Club took on an ambitious project of updating and repairing the Buck Lake Community softball field, parking lot/driveway, fencing and electrical system. They were awarded a $5,000 grant in November 2022 from the Nashwauk Area Community Fund to help with their effort. With this grant, and others, they hope to again offer and support youth softball and baseball activities while providing a safe and enjoyable experience to all that use the facility. The softball park is located off Buck Lake Road in Nashwauk.
The Nashwauk Area Community Fund (NACF) is a community-based fund providing discretionary grants to projects and initiatives in the Nashwauk area to improve the quality of life for local citizens and provide a way for citizens and businesses to give to their local community. This fund serves nonprofit organizations in Nashwauk, Keewatin, Nashwauk Township, Buck Lake, Pengilly, Goodland and Swan Lake areas. For more information about the Nashwauk Area Community Fund, or to donate, you can go to their website at www.nashwaukfund.org.
The Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation (GRACF) is the financial managing agent for NACF and has been connecting donors’ charitable intentions to community needs for over 25 years to make our Greater Itasca Area a better place to live. You can also donate to NACF online at www.gracf.org/donate and get more information by visiting the GRACF website at www.gracf.org or call us at 218-999-9100.
