Alcohol Ink Eggs with Clara Metzer
You don’t need to be an artist or have any experience to create your own unique alcohol ink art masterpieces.
Come and explore the mesmerizing and therapeutic nature of alcohol ink. This is the ultimate in FREESTYLE ART.
You will be provided 6 eggs. Come play and experiment with the color and flow of this ink. Choose your favorite colors, and learn how to use metallic inks, glitter inks & pearl inks in your own unique designs.
Best of all you’ll be able to let go and let your creativity flow!
Make 6 eggs
Date: April 6th
Time: 5:30—7:00 pm
Cost: $25 for members / $35 for non-members
All supplies included.
—
Moonlight Batik
SATURDAY, APRIL 8, 2023 AT 1 PM
Batik has a long history in Indonesia it dates to the 13th century. It was initially used on clothing for royalty and the upper class.
Explore the fascinating world of batik art. Artist Kay Dague will take you through the watercolor batik process from beginning to end and shares her insights and tips for artists who want to experiment with making beautiful watercolor paintings on rice paper using wax.
Date: April 8th
Time: 1-4 pm
Cost: Member $40 Non-Members $50
—
Spring Gnome with Linda Baker
Looking for all those Gnome lovers out there!
Join us in celebrating Spring by painting your own Spring Gnome.
He has put on a raincoat to enjoy a walk in the April Showers amongst the flowers.
The Spring Gnome is an acrylic painting done on a 12” x 16” black canvas.
Date: April 20th
Time: 5-7:30
Price: Member $35 Non-Members $40
—
Intro to Stained Glass Class
Jerry, Clara, and Linda make the class fun! Step by step instruction on how to make stained-glass from start to finish.
It can be up to an 8 X 10” glass piece when finished (Up to approximately 12 cut pieces). You will have patterns to choose from. In this 3-day class you will learn how to pick your pattern, colors, cut your glass, grind, foil, solder in a way that is easy and to put safety first! Then know how to clean, polish and patina your glass.
All supplies included.
Dates: April 26, 27 and May 3.
Cost $135 members or $150 non-members.
Must wear long pants and closed toe shoes.
Register online at by buy your ticket now on square, text or call 218-263-8482.
Borealis Art Guild building 2 is our B-2 building. 1901 E 7th Ave in Hibbing
—
Tree by the Lake with Lori Harter
Come and enjoy painting with acrylics. The sun is shining from behind the tree over the water. The tree comes over the left top corner hanging over the water. Learn how to blend colors for the tree, sky and water.
Date: May 16th
Time: 5:30—8:30pm
Price: Members $25. non-members $35
—
Open studio at B1 everyone is welcome to join in on the fun! Bring in what you are working on, start something new or just come and visit to see what it is all about.
If you do not have any painting supplies, we have everything you need to get started or participate. There is no registration for these events.
Cost $5
$5.00 Open Studio Stained Glass
Tuesdays
Stained Glass 4-8PM Into to stained glass is required!
We have made it convenient to purchase any of these classes on our Facebook page. Look for our ticket link on each of our classes. Like us on Facebook for all updates of events!
Any questions? Stop is, see us on Facebook, call or text.
Borealis Art Guild 218-263-8482 * 214 East Howard Street in Hibbing, MN 55746
