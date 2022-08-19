24th Annual Trentini Picnic

Enjoying a beautiful summer day at their cabin on Dewey Lake are 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th generation descendants of immigrants from Trento, Italy who gathered to celebrate their heritage. Their ancestors made the journey from Austria (now the Province of Trento in northern Italy) and settled on the Iron Range in the early 1900’s. These immigrants found jobs as miners, loggers, and merchants. This year was their 24th annual picnic, although the Trentini Tirolese del Minnesota club was established 27 years ago in 1995. In the tradition of their immigrant relatives, the men took turns stirring the cornmeal and water in a copper kettle to make the polenta and the women made the traditional sugo to put on top of the polenta. In addition, everyone brought appetizers, desserts, and salads to share. Polenta once was the frugal way to feed the large immigrant families, but today is served as a delicacy at many upscale restaurants. The highlight of this year’s picnic were demonstrations by Officer Brittany Dillinger and her K-9 partner Dottie and Officer Joey Burns and his K-9 partner Chase, all members of the Hibbing Police Department. The Trentini members liked learning about where the dogs originally came from, how they were trained, and watching the dogs find hidden items upon their handler’s commands. Everyone also enjoyed hands on petting of Dottie and Chase plus asking both Officers numerous questions about their lives and adventures with their K-9 partners.
