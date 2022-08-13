We begin with a poem… The Summer Day written by Mary Oliver:
Who made the world? Who made the swan, the black bear?
Who made the grasshopper?
This grasshopper, I mean –
The one who has flung herself out of the grass,
The one who is eating sugar out of my hand,
Who is moving her jaws back and forth instead of up and down –
Who is gazing around with her enormous and complicated eyes.
Now she lifts her pale forearms and thoroughly washes her face.
Now she snaps her wings open, and floats away.
I don’t know exactly what a prayer is.
I do know how to pay attention, how to fall down into the grass, how to kneel down in the grass, how to be idle and blessed, how to stroll through the fields, which is what I have been doing all day.
Tell me, what else should I have done? Doesn’t everything die at last, and too soon?
Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?
I think of the question pondered by Mary Oliver: what do you plan to do with your one wild and precious life? when I look at two women in the Bible found in Luke chapter 10, Martha and Mary.
Briefly now, in Luke 10:38-42 we find Jesus visiting with two sisters, Martha and Mary. Martha is found working herself to the bone distracted by her many tasks trying to get everything perfect for Jesus as the dinner guest. Mary, on the other hand, sat at the feet of Jesus, listened to the Savior’s teaching, and was truly present for her Savior.
I think the Mary of our gospel text would have been a kindred spirit of the sentiments expressed by Mary Oliver in the poem just recited.
It’s interesting to take a look at the word recreation, and break it down a bit. What is the term re-creation, if not taking the time to be re-created in the bathing sanctity of God’s love found in the created order, to stare at the complexity of a grasshopper… to kneel down in the grass… how to be idle and blessed, how to stroll through the fields… for doesn’t everything die at last, and too soon? Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?
Most of us know how to keep a clean house, an orderly well scheduled and productive life, and to work hard making an honest living; the default setting of Martha comes naturally to most of us. But while Martha teaches us how to make a living, and keep an orderly house; Mary teaches us what we to live for, and how to create a loving home.
Don’t let your service become self-serving. Jesus did not blame Martha for being concerned about household chores. He was only asking her to set priorities. Service to Christ can degenerate into mere busywork totally devoid of devotion to God.
Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life? Where is God visiting you in the beauty of a Summer Day (which are all too few!) here, in northern, Minnesota? Follow the example of Mary.
Pastor Kevin C. Olson
Our Savior’s Lutheran
Church, Hibbing
