“I want you to be concerned about your next door neighbor. Do you know your next door neighbor?” Mother Teresa of Calcutta gave us that instruction and posed that question. She would often say, “Love begins at home.” This is among the essential teachings of Mother Teresa. She captivated the globe with her joyful love and service to the poorest of the poor. This loving work humbly began in the struggling streets of Calcutta, India in the 1950’s. Over the next five decades, Mother Teresa and her Missionaries of Charity spread across the globe. Wherever they find themselves their rule of way is to joyfully serve the poorest of the poor. I once heard someone say, “They are the only people you will find smiling returning from a root canal.” Truly they strive to receive whatever life gives them and to present it back to God as a gift. The secret here is that this is something every person can do, whether a religious sister in Calcutta, or a mother of five in Chisholm. Mother Teresa explained it like this, “Let us take whatever God gives and give whatever he takes with a smile. That is holiness. The best way to show my gratitude to God is to accept everything, even my problems, with joy.”
But what about serving the poor? Do we need to travel to some far off country to find poor to serve? Mother Teresa again and again emphasized just the opposite. They are the simple words that we noted earlier, “Love begins at home.” This sort of love and path to holiness is available to each and every one of us. It is placing our time, energy, and resources in those nearest to us. Loving those we live with. We do not need to go far. We cannot love someone across the globe until we are first able to love those who live in our own home. Again, as Mother Teresa so strongly explained on where and how to love as a Christian, she said, “Stay where you are. Find your own Calcutta. Find the sick, the suffering, and the lonely, right where you are—in your own homes and in your own families, in homes and in your workplaces and in your schools. You can find Calcutta all over the world, if you have eyes to see.”
